Tata Motors CV shares to list on November 12 after demerger

Tata Motors CV listing update: The much-awaited Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) listing will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the company announced on Monday. The event marks a key milestone in the Tata Motors demerger, which separated the automaker’s passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses into two independent entities.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said that TMCV has received approvals from BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the listing and trading of its equity shares from November 12.

“We wish to inform that TMCV has intimated the company that it has received approval from BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for listing and trading of its equity shares, effective November 12, 2025,” Tata Motors PV said in an exchange filing.

Tata Motors CV listing details According to the notice, Tata Motors CV shares – to be traded as Tata Motors Ltd – will be listed under the ‘T’ Group category, with each share carrying a face value of ₹2 per share, the BSE said in a notice. As part of the demerger scheme, Tata Motors CV will issue and allot 3,68,23,31,373 equity shares of ₹2 each to shareholders of TMPVL in a 1:1 ratio. Post-allotment, the issued and paid-up equity capital of Tata Motors CV will stand at ₹7,36.47 crore, comprising 3.68 billion shares of ₹2 each fully paid up.

The company clarified that the amalgamation of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited (TMPL) — a wholly-owned subsidiary — with TMPVL will not result in additional share issuance, as the merger is between group entities. Tata Motors demerger and record date The Tata Motors demerger officially took effect on October 1, 2025, creating two standalone, listed entities: Tata Motors PV – including the electric vehicle (EV) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) operations. Tata Motors CV (TML) – the commercial vehicle division of the group.

The company had earlier fixed October 14, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Under the approved scheme, Tata Motors shareholders received one equity share of ₹2 in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) for every one equity share held in Tata Motors Ltd as of the record date. Tata Motors CV share listing price expectation Ahead of the official listing, stock exchanges conducted a special pre-listing trading session on October 14 to determine the price discovery of both the newly formed entities. At the end of the session, investors valued: Tata Motors PV at ₹400 per share, and Tata Motors CV at ₹261 per share.