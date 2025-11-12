Tata Motors' CV arm lists on BSE, eyes clean mobility, debt-free growth

Tata Motors’ CV arm lists on BSE; targets clean mobility, debt-free growth
Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) business debuted on the BSE on Wednesday, completing the automaker’s long-planned demerger into separate listed entities for its passenger and commercial vehicle operations.
The listing sets the stage for the CV arm’s next growth phase—focused on electrification, hydrogen trucks and new-energy buses—while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, Tata Sons and Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the ceremony.
What does the listing mean for Tata Motors’ future?
“Tata Motors commercial vehicles have been the backbone of the Indian economy. They have a fantastic business but they have got more work to do, as now we are working on electrification, hydrogen trucks, new energy buses and many more new technologies,” Chandrasekaran said. “We made the company debt free, which has enabled them to be very bold.”
Calling the demerger a key milestone in Tata Group’s restructuring journey, he added, “Tata Motors has been an iconic company for over eight decades, and making structural changes to such an organisation is never easy. But this separation was necessary to create two financially strong, independent companies with clear growth paths.”
How will the demerger strengthen business focus?
Years of internal restructuring have made both divisions self-sustaining, Chandrasekaran said. “Both companies now have distinct strategies, customer segments and business models. They are ready to pursue their respective ambitions, with the Tata Group continuing to support them.”
Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Motors, said the listing marks a new era of focused and accountable growth. “As Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles becomes a separate listed entity, we are reinforcing our commitment to stronger governance, deeper accountability and value creation,” he said.
What are the company’s growth priorities?
The new company will have about seven million shareholders, reflecting Tata Motors’ wide retail base—something Wagh said underscores the need for responsible management from the start.
He outlined priorities of strengthening customer value and product innovation in India, and expanding in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Parts, services and digital mobility will drive recurring revenue, he added.
Wagh also said the proposed acquisition of Iveco, pending regulatory approvals, would boost Tata Motors’ global standing by adding scale and advanced technologies.