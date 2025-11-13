Stocks to Watch today: Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, M&M, Honasa

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, November 13, 2025: Indian equity markets are set for a muted start on Thursday, a day after posting the biggest gains in nearly a month, as investors track mixed global cues.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 36 points at 25,949 as of 7:45 AM.

Stock markets in Asia traded mixed, taking overnight cues from Wall Street, amid the absence of unemployment and inflation data due to the US Government shutdown. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down nearly 1 per cent, while Nikkei and Kospi gained.

In the US, the record shutdown came to an end, on Thursday, as the House passed the spending bill, resolving uncertainties ranging from food aid to the release of key economic data points. The S&P 500 index closed 0.06 per cent up, while the Nasdaq was down 0.26 per cent.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming firm reported a The gaming firm reported a ₹29.35 crore consolidated net loss in the second quarter , compared with a net profit of ₹23.83 crore a year earlier. The loss was primarily due to the write-down of its investment in Moonshine Technologies. IRCTC: The company saw its consolidated revenue rise by 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,146 crore, with the Q2 profit increasing by 11 per cent to ₹342 crore. Ebitda was up 8.4 per cent to ₹404 crore with margins steady at 35.3 per cent. Honasa Consumer: The company reported a jump in consolidated revenue of 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹538 crore, with Ebitda at ₹47.6 crore and net profit at ₹39.2 crore.

Other stocks in focus Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will form a joint venture with The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) to offer life insurance services in India, with each partner committing up to ₹3,600 crore over ten financial years. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma major announced two poster presentations at the ObesityWeek 2025 Scientific Sessions held in Atlanta, US, from November 4-7, 2025, showcasing its research in obesity treatment. Grasim Industries: The company announced the commencement of commercial production at its Kharagpur paint plant’s Resin Block on November 12, 2025, with 24 MLPA capacity, raising total Resin capacity to 92 MLPA.