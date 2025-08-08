Tata Motors Q1 results: Profit plunges 63% to ₹4,003 cr, revenue down 2.5%

Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,003 crore for the first quarter of FY26, marking a sharp decline of over 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹10,587 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell by more than 50 per cent from ₹8,556 crore in Q4 FY25. The decline was attributed to volume decline across segments, and drop in JLR profits impacted by tariffs imposed by the Unites States (US), the company said. The automobile major's consolidated revenue from operations ₹1.03 trillion in Q1 FY26, marking a 2.45 per cent decline compared to ₹1.06 trillion in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue dropped by 12.72 per cent from ₹1.18 trillion in Q4 FY25. “Despite stiff macro headwinds, the business delivered a profitable quarter, supported by strong fundamentals. As tariff clarity emerges and festive demand picks up, we are aiming to accelerate performance and rebuild momentum across the portfolio. Against the backdrop of the upcoming demerger in October 2025, our focus remains firmly on delivering a strong second-half performance," said PB Balaji, group chief financial officer at Tata Motors.