Home / Markets / News / Rupee opens weaker at 88.62, giving up gains from trade deal optimism

Rupee opens weaker at 88.62, giving up gains from trade deal optimism

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 6 paise lower at 88.62 against the greenback on Wednesday

Rupee
Rupee
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee eased after the previous day's gains, as a modest rise in the dollar index offset the impact of lower crude oil prices and optimism over the impending India-US trade deal.
 
The domestic currency opened 6 paise lower at 88.62 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has risen 0.14 per cent this month, while it has fallen 3.54 per cent this year, Asia’s second-worst performing currency.  
 
The rupee edged towards appreciation on Tuesday, lifted by a softer US dollar and renewed optimism over trade negotiations with the US, analysts said. The movement was not dramatic, but it carried meaning — a sign that momentum may be slowly shifting back in favour of the rupee after weeks of pressure, said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. 
   
US President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that Washington and New Delhi are nearing a new trade agreement, adding that tariffs imposed on India may be lowered in due course. "We’re working on a deal with India, a very different one from before. They don’t love me right now, but they will again. We’re getting a fair deal," Trump said.
 
The positive tone from Trump offered a sense of relief and improved confidence, especially when paired with weaker U.S. economic data that pushed the dollar lower, Pabari said. 
 
With improving investor sentiment and supportive capital flows, the USD/INR pair finds a crucial support at 88.40, Pabari said. "A sustained break below this level could open the door toward 87.70–88.00, signalling further rupee strength. On the upside, resistance lies at 88.70–88.80."
 
Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said that the deal is yet to be fully priced in and could attract strong foreign portfolio inflows. Exporters are expected to sell near 88.70–88.80 levels, while importers may consider hedging near-term payables, he said. 
 
The dollar Index posted modest gains on optimism that the US government shutdown will end soon. The muted gains also come after fresh figures showed that private employers cut jobs last month. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.06 per cent at 99.50. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices were lower ahead of the key reports from OPEC and the IEA. Brent crude price was down 0.25 per cent at 65.00 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.28 per cent at 60.87 per barrel, as of 9:10 AM IST.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Demerged commercial vehicle arm to list on NSE, BSE today

Tata Motors Q2 preview: Here's what to expect from the auto giant

Expect a shift from derivatives to cash-market investing: Emkay's Karwa

Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; check why

Analyst picks Eternal, Swiggy as top quick commerce bets; check targets

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story