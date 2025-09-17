Tata Steel, ABREL among top stocks to buy today; check key levels here

Stock Recommendations

Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL)

ABREL has given a breakout from its recent range‐bound movement, signaling the start of an uptrend. The stock has taken support near the 21 DEMA and bounced back, suggesting that this level will continue to act as a strong support zone. The rising slope of the DEMA further confirms the ongoing upward trend.

On the indicator front, RSI has broken out of its consolidation range, aligning with the positive price action. Additionally, DI+ crossing above DI- on the directional indicator reinforces the bullish bias.

Trading levels:

Buying Range: ₹1,918 – 1,924

Stop Loss: ₹1,770 Target Price: ₹2,100 – 2,300 Aadhar Housing Finance Adhar Housing Finance has given a breakout of a Flag and Pole pattern on the daily timeframe, supported by rising volumes, indicating continuation of the uptrend. The stock has also closed above the 21 DEMA, confirming bullish momentum, while the recent gap-up opening highlights strong buying interest at current levels. On the indicator side, the RSI has broken out of its falling trendline, further supporting the positive price action. Trading Levels: Buying Range: ₹530 – 540 Stop Loss: ₹510 Target Price: ₹580 – 600 Tata Steel Tata Steel has given a breakout above its resistance zone, confirming a bullish trend. The move is backed by rising volumes, reflecting strong buying interest. The RSI sustaining in the higher range supports the positive momentum. Furthermore, DI+ trading above DI- along with ADX above DIindicates strength in the ongoing uptrend.