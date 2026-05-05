Tata Technologies shares rally 9% after Q4 results; dividend declared

Tata Technologies share price today: surged more than 9 per cent in early morning trade following the announcement of its Q4 FY26 results. The Tata Group company's shares opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹602.05 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹646.75. Tata Technologies shares surged more than 9 per cent in early morning trade following the announcement of its Q4 FY26 results. The Tata Group company's shares opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹602.05 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹646.75.

As of 9:35 AM, the stock traded firmly in the green at ₹646 with 5.5 million equities changing hands. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.35 per cent.

Tata Technologies was also the top gainer in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, of which it is a constituent. The index was up 0.3 per cent. Tata Technologies Q4 results

Today's buying interest in Tata Technologies was buoyed after the company reported an 8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹204.17 crore for Q4FY26. The firm had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹188.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the reporting quarter stood at ₹1,572.22 crore versus ₹1,285.65 crore reported in the year-ago period. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tata Technologies share price target For FY26, the Tata Group company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹546.59 crore, down from ₹676.95 crore clocked in FY25. Revenue, however, surged to ₹5,505.57 crore in the fiscal year 2026 from ₹5,168.45 crore in FY25.

Post quarterly results, brokerages have maintained bearish stance on Tata Technologies shares, saying the valuations remain expensive. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'Sell' rating on the stock for a target price of ₹500. The target price implies a downside of 22 per cent from the CMP. Analysts at Motilal Oswal said that Tata Technologies reported a strong exit quarter, but the sustainability of momentum remains key. While 4QFY26 saw a strong rebound with improved deal momentum, growth remains in the early stages and is dependent on the execution of recent wins and full vehicle program (FVP) conversions over the next few quarters. Auto spending is yet to see a clear inflection, with recovery still at an early stage, making execution a key monitorable.

Though the management has guided for double-digit organic growth in FY27, with a relatively even quarterly progression and stronger 2H, analysts believe that the "near-term growth trajectory will still depend on execution of recent wins and timely conversion of the FVP pipeline." The brokerage has in 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y cc organic growth for FY27E. At 29x 12M forward P/E, the brokerage said that Tata Technologies' valuations are currently at premium relative to its current growth and peers. JM Financial said that Tata Technologies reported decent Q4, with revenues ahead of the estimates while EBIT margin at 13.1 per cent was marginally below the consensus.

The brokerage said that valuations remain expensive and has revised EPS estimates by 2-3 per cent over FY27-28E, incorporating 4Q results. It has maintained target multiple of 28x Sep 27 and assigned a target price of ₹570, with 'Reduce' rating. ALSO READ: Q4 result: L&T, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Punjab National Bank, 60 more on May 5 Tata Technologies q4 results dividend "Valuations at ~30x FY27 consensus EPS prices in all the positives, in our view," analysts at JM Financial said. Meanwhile, the board of Tata Technologies has declared a final dividend of ₹8.35 and one-time special dividend of ₹3.35, aggregating to ₹11.70 per equity share of ₹2 each of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to tax.