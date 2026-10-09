Will Nifty register its 9th straight weekly loss? Here's what analysts say

Nifty chart

The analyst cautions that a decisive break below this level could open the door for a move toward the 21,700–22,000 zones. On the upside, Mishra sees 22,400 as the immediate hurdle, followed by 22,700–22,800 levels.Ponmudi flags that the Nifty chart shows a clear sequence of lower highs and lower lows, signalling the continued dominance of sellers. He reckons, that the index remains vulnerable to further downside unless buying interest emerges around key support levels.Ponmudi says the 22,500–22,600 is likely to act as the immediate resistance zone, while a sustained move above 22,600 could open the way for a recovery toward 22,800. On the downside, 22,200–22,180 remains the crucial support zone. A decisive break below this range could accelerate the decline toward the psychological 22,000 mark.Echoing a similar stance, Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth also sees the 22,000-mark as a key psychological support. On the upside, the analyst says the index needs to sustain above 22,400 to extend gains toward 22,550–22,600.Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, explains the weak bias on the charts, highlighting that the spread between the moving averages is widening, pointing to increasing weakness."The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped to 28 and remains in the oversold zone. India VIX surged 10.01 per cent to settle at 15.28, signalling a sharp rise in nervousness across the market," explains Mehra.Given the cautious set-up in the market, Mishra of Religare Broking suggests that market participants should align their positions accordingly and adopt a hedged approach, particularly given the possibility of heightened volatility amid the ongoing earnings season.