Tejas Networks shares tumble 14% after Q4; Here's all you need to know

Shares of Tejas Networks tumbled over 10 per cent in Monday's intraday session after it reported a loss of ₹71.80 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Tejas Network's stock fell as much as 14.37 per cent during the day to ₹735.5 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 10.7 per cent lower at ₹767 apiece, compared to a 0.9 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 11:35 AM.

The company's scrip extended its decline to day four on Monday. Before the crash in the stock today, it recovered by about 38 per cent from its lows of ₹649 per share, which it hit last month. The stock has risen 35 per cent this year, compared to a 2.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 . Tejas Network has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,498.36 crore.

Tejas Network Q4FY25 results: Key numbers here

Total revenue from operations soared to ₹1,906.94 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹1,326.88 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit before tax surged 77.13 per cent to ₹1,960.07 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with ₹1,106.56 crore in Q4 FY24.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹827 crore in Q4 FY25, rising from ₹643 crore in Q4 FY24, marking a growth of 28.61 per cent quarter-on-quarter. During the quarter, the company's order book stood at ₹1,019 crore.

Tejas Networks management commentary:

The company said that global market trends remain favourable, with strong projected growth across all its product segments. Anand Athreya, managing director and chief executive officer of Tejas Networks, said, "In Q4 FY25, we completed deliveries for over 100,000 sites for the BSNL 4G/5G network, making it one of the largest single-vendor RAN networks delivered in record time. We secured key wins for our advanced optical, PTN, and FTTx products across mobile backhaul, broadband services, and power utility networks."

About Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures wireline and wireless networking products, with a focus on technology, innovation, and research and development. TNL carrier-class products are used by telecom service providers, utilities, governments, and defence networks in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.