Highway Infrastructure shares soar 11% after ₹155-crore LoA from NHAI

Shares of Highway Infrastructure Ltd . rallied over 11 per cent on Tuesday after the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹155 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company's stock rose as much as 11.6 per cent during the day to ₹60.7 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6.7 per cent higher at ₹57.8 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:23 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day fall and currently trade at 11 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 0.8 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Highway Infrastructure has a total market capitalisation of ₹415.26 crore.

Highway Infrastructure receives LoA from NHAI

Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth ₹154.60 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations in Gujarat, according to the exchange filing. The LOA, issued on 16 February 2026, pertains to the operation and collection of user fees at the Moti Naroli Fee Plaza on the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

The scope of work includes engagement as the user fee agency at Moti Naroli Fee Plaza (Km 969.096), Ena Fee Plaza (Km 1005.426) and Gandevi Fee Plaza (Km 1032.991) across multiple packages of the eight-lane Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway project in Gujarat.

The contract also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items, the company said. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed within 90 days.

Last month, the company received an order worth ₹328 crore from the NHAI. In another announcement last month, Highway Infrastructure announced the commencement of toll operations at Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh, effective January 23, 2026.