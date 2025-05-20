These 2 smallcap industrial products stock zoom 20% on strong Q4 results

Share price of Honda India Power Products and HLE Glascoat today: Shares of Honda India Power Products (₹2,805) and HLE Glascoat (₹362.75) were locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after these smallcap companies reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 82,146 at 09:25 am.

HLE Glascoat Q4 results

In Q4FY25, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) has more than doubled year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹31.64 crore, as against ₹14.80 crore in Q4FY24. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins have improved 380 basis points (bps) to 16.3 per cent from 12.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹333.71 crore from ₹306.90 crore.

The company said a robust orderbook as on March 31, 2025, of ₹575.06 crore provides good visibility for enhanced future performance. The company continues to receive enquiries for orders for all segments. Furthermore, the company’s subsidiary Kinam commenced its first deliveries in the oil and gas sector, opening new avenues for growth, the management said.

As India's process industries shift toward more advanced and sustainable manufacturing practices, the management remains committed to driving value through innovation, reliability, and operational excellence.

Honda India Power Products Q4 results

The company reported a 129 per cent Y-o-Y jump in PAT at ₹36.16 crore, as compared to ₹15.80 crore in Q4FY23. Revenue grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹268.68 crore, as against ₹231.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Demand for portable generators for applications like drone charging, camping for leisure and recreational purposes, besides weather-related disturbances, is expected and will help the company to maintain its dominant position in the portable generator category.

Normal portable power backup demand and use of generators for new applications will help the company to maintain its leadership position in the generator category, according to Honda India Power Products.

Construction mechanisation, through portable engines running applications and farm mechanisation products such as engines, water pumps, brush cutters, power tillers and crop harvesters, will accelerate the shift to mechanisation with decreasing farm labour and will fuel the demand for portable machinery. Expected continuity in Government support will provide much-needed support for our product portfolio and offerings.

The infrastructure sector in India is expected to generate better momentum in the next few years due to increased investment in infrastructure such as national highway facilities, warehousing, airports and urban/rural housing projects, the company said in its FY24 annual report.

About Honda India Power, HLE Glascoat

Honda India Power is primarily engaged in manufacturing and marketing portable gensets, water pumps, general-purpose engines, lawn mowers, brush cutters, tillers and marine engines. The company manufactures and markets portable generating (PG) sets (inst. cap.: 175000 pa), general-purpose engines, and water pumps.