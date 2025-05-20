ITC Q4 results 2025: Profit estimates

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard in the fourth quarter (Q4FY25), expect ITC's net profit to slip 5.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on average, to ₹4,758.26 crore as compared to ₹5,020 crore. Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to slip by 12.2 per cent from ₹5,421 crore in Q3.

ITC Q4 results 2025: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to gain 1.1 per cent in the fourth quarter, on average, to ₹16,588 crore as compared to ₹16,398 crore a year ago. The Y-o-Y rise in revenue is on the backdrop of growth in cigarettes, FMCG, paper and agri-business. However, on a Q-o-Q basis, the revenue is poised to decline 1.3 per cent.

ITC Q4FY25: Key monitorables

Here's how brokerages view ITC in Q4:

Morgan Stanley: According to the global brokerage, ITC's cigarette business volume and value are expected to grow 4 per cent and 5 per cent Y-o-Y respectively, with cigarette's Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) growth of 2 per cent Y-o-Y. Tobacco inflation is likely to weigh on margins. Besides, FMCG revenue growth is anticipated to grow 2 per cent Y-o-Y with a 6 per cent Ebit margin against 5.9 per cent in Q3F25.

The company's consolidated Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter is expected to come in at ₹5,684.5 crore as against ₹6,162.6 crore a year ago and ₹5,828.4 crore in Q3FY25.

Phillip Capital: Analysts at brokerage expect cigarette volume growth to moderate to 2 per cent in Q4. FMCG business is likely to deliver price-led mid-single digit growth on account of price hikes in atta, biscuits and snacks.

Margin pressure is expected to continue in cigarettes due to inflation in leaf tobacco, and FMCG business due to high commodity inflation. Overall, expect the Ebitda margin is likely to stay flattish sequentially.

Overall Ebitda for Q4 is pegged at ₹5,912.6 crore as compared to ₹6,162.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin is anticipated at 35.2 per cent as compared to 34.7 per cent in Q3 and 37.6 per cent a year ago.

Axis Securities: The brokerage expects 1 per cent consolidated revenue growth on the back of cigarette business' growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y, FMCG's growth at 4 per cent Y-o-Y, paper business' growth of 5 per cent Y-o-Y and the agri segment's growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y. Consolidated revenue for the quarter is pegged at ₹16,547 crore as compared to ₹16,398 crore a year ago.