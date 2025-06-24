These 3 basmati rice stocks rally up to 11% amid Israel-Iran ceasefire

Shares of listed basmati rice exporters LT Foods, KRBL and Chaman Lal Setia Exports rallied by up to 11 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after Iran–Israel ceasefire , announced by US President Donald Trump, raising hopes that the worst of the West Asia conflict is behind.

In the past two weeks until Monday, these stocks were down in the range of 9 per cent to 14 per cent on the BSE due to the recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

Rice exports to West Asia

West Asia, representing 74 per cent of India’s Basmati rice exports, remains a pivotal market. The region's market presents a substantial growth opportunity for Basmati rice, driven by a combination of demographic, economic, and consumer trends. With a population of approximately 280 million and a significant portion of India’s Basmati rice exports already directed to the region, the demand is robust, according to LT Foods.

India is forecasted to remain the largest rice exporter in 2025, with exports projected at 18 million tonnes, up 1.5 million tonnes from the previous year and accounting for over a third of global rice trade. Rice stocks rally Among the individual stocks, LT Foods , which owns the flagship rice brand 'Daawat', has surged 11 per cent to ₹448.90 on the back of a three-fold jump in average trading volumes. On Monday, the stock was down 7 per cent after the company disclosed that its fellow subsidiary, Ecopure Specialities, has received a preliminary notice, levying 340 per cent of countervailing duty (CVD) on sales pertaining to the period January-December 23, amounting to ₹50 crore. However, the company said it does not expect a material impact on future earnings, based on the information available to the company to date.