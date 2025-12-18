Home / Markets / News / These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

Avanti Feeds is showing a strong bullish setup on the daily chart, with price sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, confirming a medium- to long-term trend reversal in favour of bulls.

stock markets, trading
India Cements has delivered a decisive bullish breakout on the daily chart, surging above the longstanding consolidation zone near ₹420 with strong volume expansion, indicating fresh accumulation.
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

1. Granules India Ltd

 
Granules India is displaying strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with price sustaining above all key EMAs (20/50/100/200), highlighting a well-established uptrend. The stock has reclaimed the short-term averages and is attempting a breakout near the ₹578–580 resistance zone, which had earlier capped upside. The rising alignment of moving averages suggests improving momentum and trend continuation. RSI around 60 reflects healthy bullish momentum without entering overbought territory, indicating scope for further upside. 
 
Buy Range: 579.70 
Stop Loss: 551 
Target: 638
 

2. Avanti Feeds Ltd

 
Avanti Feeds is showing a strong bullish setup on the daily chart, with price sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, confirming a medium- to long-term trend reversal in favour of bulls. The stock has witnessed a sharp impulsive move followed by a healthy consolidation within a falling channel, indicating a bullish flag formation. The recent breakout above the channel resistance near ₹840-850 signals trend resumption. RSI around 66 reflects strong momentum without overbought conditions, suggesting further upside potential. 
 
Buy Range: 854.15 
Stop Loss: 810 
Target: 940
 

3. India Cements Ltd

 
India Cements has delivered a decisive bullish breakout on the daily chart, surging above the longstanding consolidation zone near ₹420 with strong volume expansion, indicating fresh accumulation. The stock is trading firmly above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, all of which are positively aligned, reinforcing the strength of the prevailing uptrend. The recent higher-low formation near ₹385 and a sharp follow-through candle confirm trend continuation. RSI around 66 reflects robust momentum while remaining below overbought levels, suggesting further upside potential. 
 
Buy Range: 441.05 
Stop Loss: 408 
Target: 504
 
Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is a senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wide-ranging reforms: Sebi overhauls MF cost framework, stockbroking rules

Premium

Mundra resolution, renewables portfolio are key drivers for Tata Power

Premium

Consumption momentum, new assets support Phoenix Mills' stock gains

NSDL settles Sebi proceedings for ₹15.6 crore over alleged lapses

Ola Electric plunges 11% in 2 days, stock nears record low; here's why

Topics :Stock callsMarket technicalsBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesIndia CementsGranules IndiaBSE NSE

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story