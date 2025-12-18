These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

Avanti Feeds is showing a strong bullish setup on the daily chart, with price sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, confirming a medium- to long-term trend reversal in favour of bulls.

India Cements has delivered a decisive bullish breakout on the daily chart, surging above the longstanding consolidation zone near ₹420 with strong volume expansion, indicating fresh accumulation.