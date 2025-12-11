These 5 stocks zoom up to 20% backed by over 1,000% jump in volume today

DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix Education, Neogen, Aion-Tech and Bartronics India saw over 13-fold jump in trading volume as the stocks zoomed up to 20 per cent on Thursday, shows NSE data.

DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix, Neogen, Aion-Tech and Bartronics witnessed a strong surge in price and trading volume on Thursday, shows NSE data.