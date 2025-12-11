Home / Markets / News / These 5 stocks zoom up to 20% backed by over 1,000% jump in volume today

These 5 stocks zoom up to 20% backed by over 1,000% jump in volume today

DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix Education, Neogen, Aion-Tech and Bartronics India saw over 13-fold jump in trading volume as the stocks zoomed up to 20 per cent on Thursday, shows NSE data.

DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix, Neogen, Aion-Tech and Bartronics witnessed a strong surge in price and trading volume on Thursday shows NSE data.
DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix, Neogen, Aion-Tech and Bartronics witnessed a strong surge in price and trading volume on Thursday, shows NSE data.
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Equity benchmark indices were seen reversing its 3-day losing streak with both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 quoting up to 0.5 per cent higher in Thursday's intra-day trade.  Amid the market recovery these five stocks - DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix Education, Neogen Chemicals, Aion-Tech Solutions and Bartronics India have zoomed up to 20 per cent backed by over 13-fold or 1,250 per cent jump in trading volume, shows NSE data.  Individually, DCM Shriram was the most active stock with a massive 81-fold or 7,975 per cent surge in trading volume at 47.68 lakh equity shares in today's intra-day trade as against the two-week average volume of around 59,000 shares on the NSE.  DCM Shriram stock hit an intra-day high of ₹1,319.80, and traded with a gain of 5.8 per cent at ₹1,277 in noon deals. The buying at the counter was attributed to reports that the company inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayer Cropscience to jointly explore opportunities that strengthen India's agriculture ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, and farmer-centric solutions.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE   Further, for the quarter ended September 2025, DCM Shriram had reported a 2.5-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹158.72 crore as against ₹62.92 crore in the same quarter of 2024. The company's revenue grew by 10.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,531.26 crore from ₹3,183.98 crore in the same comparable period. 
  G-Tec Jainx Education was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit backed by a near 43-fold or 4,178 per cent jump in volume on Thursday. The counter saw trades of around 1.16 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of 2,700-odd shares. There were pending buy orders for over 72,000 equity shares on the NSE as of 1 PM.  Similarly, Neogen Chemicals, Aion-Tech Solutions and Bartronics India gained 14 per cent, 12 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively, backed by around 42-fold, 14.5-fold and 13.6-fold increase in trading volume. 

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

