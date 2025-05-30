Amara Raja share price: Battery manufacturer Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (Amara Raja) share price struggled in Friday’s trade, with the scrip dropping as much as 5.43 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,030 apiece.

At 12:20 PM, Amara Raja shares continued to remain under pressure, down 4.80 per cent lower at ₹1,036.90. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent lower at 81,348.21 levels.

What led to the drop in the Amara Raja share price today?

Amara Raja shares came under pressure today after the company reported a weak performance in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

Ebitda margin squeezed 270 basis points (bps) to 11.4 per cent in Q4FY25, from 14.1 per cent in Q4FY24. “The margins are adversely impacted due to a surge in alloy prices and power cost due to regulatory changes in solar power settlements and fuel surcharges,” the company explained, in a statement.

Jayadev Galla, chairman and managing director, however, said, “Amara Raja continues to record consistent growth across product segments. While the Lead Acid Business continues to deliver strong results, we are seeing good traction in allied businesses as well. The New Energy Business witnessed groundbreaking of Giga Factory this year and continues to grow as per our projections. In another few quarters we will have the R&D facility and Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) operational which will add to our capabilities. The teams are committed to deliver excellence even as the global economic scenario continues to remain uncertain.”

Amara Raja dividend

Amara Raja board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹5.20 per equity share (representing 520 per cent) of ₹1 each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), subject to approval of the shareholders at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of final dividend by the shareholders at the 40th Annual General Meeting, the company revealed, in a statement.

“The above final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (representing 530 per cent) declared by the board on November 4, 2024,” Amara Raja highlighted.

About Amara Raja

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility offers a comprehensive portfolio of energy solutions, including energy storage systems, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, EV chargers, Li-ion battery pack assembly, and a wide array of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company is also actively engaged in the exploration of emerging battery chemistries.

As one of India's largest manufacturers of energy storage products, Amara Raja serves both industrial and automotive sectors. It is a key supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM and replacement), Indian Railways, and the Power, Oil & Gas industries. Its prominent industrial battery brands include PowerStack, AmaronVolt, and Quanta.

In the automotive segment, the company produces India’s leading battery brands Amaron and Powerzone, supported by an extensive pan-India sales and service network. The company holds original equipment (OE) supply relationships with major automobile manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors.

Additionally, Amara Raja exports its industrial and automotive batteries to more than 50 countries worldwide, reinforcing its global presence and reputation for quality and reliability.

The market capitalisation of Amara Raja is ₹18,961.4 crore, BSE Data showed. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category