Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NMDC shares rise 2% amid large trade; 1.66 mn shares change hands on BSE

NMDC shares rise 2% amid large trade; 1.66 mn shares change hands on BSE

NMDC share price rose 2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹69.64 per share amid large trades

NMDC

Photo: X@nmdclimited

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NMDC share price rose 2 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹69.64 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. On BSE, at 10:43 AM, 1.66 million shares were traded while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 18.27 million shares changed hands. 
 
At 10: 24 AM, NMDC share price was trading 1.98 per cent higher at ₹69.38 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 83,757.72. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹60,909.71 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹85.03 per share and 52-week low was at ₹59.56 per share.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

NMDC block deal detail

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 3.4 million shares were traded in multiple block deals. BSE shareholding pattern shows that the government-owned a 60.79 per cent stake in the company, as of March 2025.
 
That apart, as of March 2025, mutual funds held a 7.42 per cent stake, and insurance companies held a 7.61 per cent stake. 

NMDC June sales data

In June, the company produced 3.57 MT of iron ore as compared to 3.37 MT in June 2024. The company's iron ore sales in June stood at 3.58 MT as against 3.73 MT. 

Also Read

NMDC

NMDC cuts iron ore lump price by ₹600 per tonne, fines by ₹500 per tonne

share market, stock market

Motilal Oswal top 5 quant strategy stocks for July 2025: Full list here

Premiumiron ore, NMDC

NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

PremiumNMDC

Realisation worries, capital expenditure likely to hit NMDC stock

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Metal stocks in focus: What should investors do amid global uncertainty?

 
The state-owned company recently slashed prices of iron ore lump and its fines by ₹600 and ₹500 per tonne, respectively, with immediate effect. 
It has fixed the price of lump ore at ₹5,700 per tonne and fines at ₹4,850 a tonne, the country's largest iron ore miner said in a regulatory filing.  ALSO READ | Alembic Pharmaceuticals up 2% as arm acquires Utility Therapeutics; details 
Lump ores or high-grade iron ores contain 65.5 per cent iron content, while fines are inferior-grade ores with 64 per cent or less iron content.
 
The prices were effective from July 1, 2025, inclusive of royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) and exclude cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environmental cess and other taxes.
 
Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on rates of steel, an alloy widely used in segments like construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways.
 
Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes around 17-20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350pts, Nifty above 25,500; HDB Financial gains 4% a day after debut

make in india, manufacturing, electronics industry

Shrinking profit margins hit popular 'Make in India' trade in electronics

Basmati Rice

Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Basmati rice stock zooms 76% from April low

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock shares worth over ₹32 billion by Sept 2025

Coromandel International

Coromandel International share price is buzzing in trade today; here's why

Topics : NMDC Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon