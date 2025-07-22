This smallcap IT stock jumps 7% on order win today; here's why

Atishay share price today: Shares of smallcap information technology (IT) services company Atishay surged 7.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹139 on Tuesday on the BSE after it received a five-year contract from the government of Karnataka.

The stock was up 6.2 per cent at ₹136.95 compared to the previous day's close of ₹128.95 on the BSE, as of 12:30 PM. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 82,300 levels, up 100 points or 0.12 per cent. Last checked, the company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹151.38 crore. Atishay stock is up over 15 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹120.3, touched on August 29, 2024. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plunged over 38 per cent.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has received a five-year rate contract from the State Election Commission of Karnataka. "The contract has been awarded to a consortium led by Atishay (Prime Bidder) and Gundal Business (Consortium Partner)," the company said. According to the filing, the scope of the work involves “Preparation (Generation, Integration & Merging of Electoral Database) and Printing of Photo Electoral Rolls & Other Printing Works activities in connection with local body elections across 31 districts in the state of Karnataka. Work orders will be issued by the authority as per the requirement, the company said. The contract is valid till July 20, 2030.