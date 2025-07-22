Home / Markets / News / This smallcap IT stock jumps 7% on order win today; here's why

This smallcap IT stock jumps 7% on order win today; here's why

Atishay stock was up 6.2 per cent at ₹136.95 compared to the previous day's close of ₹128.95 on the BSE

share market, trading
Atishay offers a wide range of information technology, database management and e-governance services
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Atishay share price today: Shares of smallcap information technology (IT) services company Atishay surged 7.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹139 on Tuesday on the BSE after it received a five-year contract from the government of Karnataka.
 
The stock was up 6.2 per cent at ₹136.95 compared to the previous day's close of ₹128.95 on the BSE, as of 12:30 PM. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 82,300 levels, up 100 points or 0.12 per cent. Last checked, the company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹151.38 crore.  Atishay stock is up over 15 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹120.3, touched on August 29, 2024. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plunged over 38 per cent. 
 
In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has received a five-year rate contract from the State Election Commission of Karnataka. "The contract has been awarded to a consortium led by Atishay (Prime Bidder) and Gundal Business (Consortium Partner)," the company said. 
 
According to the filing, the scope of the work involves “Preparation (Generation, Integration & Merging of Electoral Database) and Printing of Photo Electoral Rolls & Other Printing Works activities in connection with local body elections across 31 districts in the state of Karnataka.
 
Work orders will be issued by the authority as per the requirement, the company said. The contract is valid till July 20, 2030. 
 
In addition, the contract is rate-based, with no fixed monetary value assigned at the outset. "The total consideration will depend on actual work orders placed during the contract period. However, given the scale and scope, the expected potential value is significant," the company said.

Atishay financial snapshot

In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), the company has reported a total revenue of ₹12.84 crore and net profit of ₹2.37 crore. In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), the company revenue stood at ₹51.15 crore and net profit of 7.01 crore.

About Atishay

Incorporated in March 2000, Atishay offers a wide range of information technology, database management and e-governance services, including large-scale data entry and scanning solutions, digitisation services, document conversion, and database management to the PSUs and government entities. Currently, the company provides services in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. 
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

