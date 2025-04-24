This smallcap pharma stock surges 10%, nears record high. Do you own?

Vimta Labs share price today: Vimta Labs shares soared 10 per cent to ₹1,148.15 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the smallcap pharmaceutical company is trading close to its record high level of ₹1,183 touched on February 12, 2025.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of Vimta Labs has surged 17 per cent. In the past eight trading days, it zoomed 35 per cent.

At 11:14 am, Vimta Labs was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹1,131.55, as compared to 0.22 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled today. As many as 290,000 equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What's driving Vimta Labs stock today?

Vimta Labs, after market hours on Wednesday, informed the exchanges that the company’s board is scheduled to meet on Monday, April 28, 2025 to consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares. This will be the first bonus issue of Vimta Labs, since its listing in December 2005. Further, the company said its board will also consider the audited financial results and recommend the payment of dividend, if any.

Q3 results performance

In the third quarter (October to December) of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), Vimta Labs reported a 21.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated total income at ₹91.15 crore. Net profit jumped 43.0 per cent at ₹21.50 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved 496 bps at 37.6 per cent.

In October 2024, Vimta Labs divested its Diagnostic and Pathological services business to Thyrocare Technologies. This decision has allowed Vimta Labs to sharpen its focus on core services and optimise resources for sustained growth, resulting in a significant improvement in Ebitda margins.

About Vimta Labs

Founded in 1984 with its headquarters in Hyderabad, India, Vimta Labs is a leading contract research and testing organisation, providing food, agri, bio/pharmaceutical, medical device, speciality chemical, and electronics companies an integrated scientific, technical, and regulatory expertise to support all stages of product development and manufacturing process. Vimta also provides environmental assessments and testing services.