This state-owned copper company's stock rose 4% in trade today; Details
Hindustan Copper share price gained 4 per cent in trade after the company inked an MoU with Indian Oil; check details hereSI Reporter Mumbai
Hindustan Copper shares rose 3.5 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday high at ₹285.95 per share on BSE. At 10:15 AM, Hindustan Copper share price
was trading 3.06 per cent higher at ₹284.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 83,862.35. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹27,516.67 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹352.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹183.9 per share.
In one year, Hindustan Copper shares have lost 13 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.
Why are Hindustan Copper shares in demand?
The buying interest on the counter came after the company executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation.
Under the contract, both companies will jointly participate in copper, critical minerals block auctions, develop and operationalise block for exploration and mining, mining and processing of minerals and share risks across the value chain.
The purpose of the MoU is also to share investments and risks for the development, mining and processing from existing assets of HCL, according to the filing. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Hindustan Copper Q4 results
The state-owned Mini-Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) reported a 51.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit at ₹187.18 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹124.33 crore a year ago.
The company'e revenue for the quarter stood at ₹731.4 crore as compared to ₹565.37 crore a year ago.
The consolidated income of the company during the fourth quarter rose to ₹777.28 crore, over ₹585.22 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses of the company during the quarter under review rose to ₹518.75 crore, over ₹401.49 crore in the year-ago period.
About Hindustan Copper
Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), established in 1967, is India’s only vertically integrated copper producer, operating under the Ministry of Mines. As a central public sector enterprise (CPSE), HCL manages the entire copper value chain—from mining and beneficiation to smelting and refining.
The company’s operations span five key locations across the country: the Malanjkhand Copper Project in Madhya Pradesh, Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan, Indian Copper Complex in Jharkhand, Taloja Copper Project in Maharashtra, and Gujarat Copper Project in Gujarat.
Operations at the Jhagadia and Ghatsila smelting/refining facilities have been suspended since 2019 due to business considerations.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices