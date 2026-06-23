This tech indicator suggests market is at crossroads; what to expect next?

Equity markets in India have been in recovery mode amid hopes of an end to the West Asia war, as US-Iran delegations entered into a two-month negotiation period.
At current levels, the Nifty
has rallied nearly 9 per cent from its early April low of 22,182; while the Sensex
surged nearly 8 per cent in the same period. Broader market outperformed, with the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining as much as 21 per cent and 26 per cent, from their respective 2026 lows.
The market pullback has been strong despite uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran war, Russian-Ukraine conflict, high crude oil prices and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors.
At current juncture, given the broader market outperformance - the overall market trend, in relation with the long-term moving average seemed to have reached a neutral zone - or in other words the market sentiment is at crossroads now; here's why.
A technical analysis of Nifty 500 stocks show that nearly 55 per cent (280 stocks) from the Nifty 500 index
are now trading above their respective 200-day moving averages (200-DMAs). This leaves the remaining 45 per cent below the 200-DMAs. ALSO READ | Marc Faber sees 20% fall in Indian markets, prefers to stay in cash
In general, the market bias is said to be positive (bullish) when a considerable higher per centage of stocks are trading (holding) above their respective 200-DMAs, and vice versa. However, given the near 50:50 balance, the market mood seems to be at crossroads currently.
The market sentiment may turn favourable, in case the US-Iran peace talks end successfully, and Brent Crude oil prices continue to drift lower. The Nifty, said Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President – HNI & Derivatives, Hedged.in, is approaching the immediate resistance zone of 24,150–24,200, and a sustained move above this range could trigger fresh buying momentum towards 24,300–24,400 levels.
On similar lines, Anand James, chief market strategies of Geojit Investments, sees real test for the Nifty in the range of 24,300-24,600. Above which, in case of favourable news flow, the Nifty could potentially rally to all the way 25,670 levels - a strong 6.5 per cent surge form current levels, says James.
On the flip side, any adverse geopolitical news flow, El Nino impact and a weak monsoon could dent sentiment, fear analysts.
The major concerns for the markets at this juncture, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research are monsoon deficit, rupee trajectory and FPI (foreign portfolio investor) outflows.
"There is a possibility of small-and midcap stocks outperforming Sensex / Nifty counters in 2026. Those investors who have an appetite for risk can accumulate quality small & mid-cap (SMC) stocks. A word of caution – again bubbles will emerge in SMC stocks along with market recovery – we suggest investors not lose valuation comfort," Chokkalingam said.
The risk to their optimistic view on the markets, the expert added, is any possible massive failure of forthcoming monsoon. "Any possible deviation in monsoon to the extent of more than 15 per cent to 20 per cent as compared to the long-term average (LPA) would be a key risk factor for the markets in the short-term," he cautioned.
In such an eventually, the Nifty may witness a fresh round of weakness, and could dip back to 23,320 levels, warns the analyst from Geojit. James warns that the downside risk shall start as and when Nifty slips below 23,800 levels, and may seek interim support around 23,680. Till such time, the analyst reckons the Nifty could move in a range of 23,900 - 24,200.
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.