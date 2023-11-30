Home / Markets / News / Thomas Cook OFS subscribed 2.1x; Mission1 buys 23% stake in Shriram AMC

Thomas Cook OFS subscribed 2.1x; Mission1 buys 23% stake in Shriram AMC

The 40-million sh­a­re offering saw bids for 85.7 million shares largely from insti­tutional investors

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Thomas Cook OFS subscribed 2.1x

The Rs 500 crore offer for sale (OFS) by Thomas Cook India was subscribed 2.14 times on Thursday. The 40-million sh­a­re offering saw bids for 85.7 million shares largely from insti­tutional investors. Most of the bids came at Rs 135 as aga­inst the base price of Rs 125. Its shares fell 5 per cent to close at Rs 150 in the sec­ondary market trading. BS REPORTER

Mission1 buys 23% stake in Shriram AMC
 
Mission1 Investments LLC, a US-based investment firm, has acquired a 23 per cent stake in Shriram Asset Man­age­ment Company as a result of debt to equity conversion. The investment firm had infused Rs 37 crore into the AMC  to reignite the mutual fund business in February 2022, 
the AMC said. BS REPORTER

Topics :Indian marketsThomas CookOFS norms

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

