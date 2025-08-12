Tilaknagar Industries rallies 7% post Q1 nos; should you buy, sell or hold?

Tilaknagar Industries share price: Tilaknagar Industries share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 8.45 per cent to an intraday high of ₹511.65 per share.

At 10:10 AM, Tilaknagar Industries share price was trading 6.86 per cent higher at ₹504.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 80,948.63 levels.

Why did Tilaknagar Industries share price rise today?

Tilaknagar Industries share price rose on the back of strong June quarter of financial year results (Q1FY26).

Tilaknagar Industries reported its highest-ever quarterly Ebitda in Q1FY26, with a strong net cash position of ₹163 crore as of June 2025.

Its revenue rose 30.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹409.1 crore from ₹313.2 crore, supported by a 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth and market share gains across key markets. Even after adjusting for a ₹38.6 crore subsidy income, revenue growth stood at 20.5 per cent. At the operating level, Ebitda surged 88 per cent to ₹94.5 crore from ₹50.2 crore; excluding subsidy income, it came in at ₹55.8 crore, marking a 25 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Ebitda margin improved 55 basis points (bps) to 15.1 per cent, compared with 14.5 per cent last year. The company’s profit after tax (excluding exceptional items) soared 120.8 per cent to ₹88.5 crore from ₹40.1 crore; excluding subsidy, PAT rose 44.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Reported diluted EPS stood at ₹4.54 per share.

The Board also approved investment of ₹59 crore, including the licence fees and interest payments of around ₹34 crore for expansion at Prag Distillery, increasing the capacity from 6 lakh to 36 lakh cases p.a.” Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director, said, “Q1FY26 marked our strong and consistent industry beating growth. We have delivered a Y-o-Y growth of 26.5 per cent in volumes and 30.6 per cent in net revenue. Adjusted for subsidy income of ₹38.6 crore, the net revenue growth was still robust at 20.5 per cent. The Southern region has seen strong growth momentum in Q1 with market share improvement in each of the key markets. Our Ebitda (excluding subsidy income) has grown by 25.0 per cent.”

Dahanukar added, "Our acquisition of the Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India is subject to CCI approval, which we expect to receive by end of calendar year 2025. The acquisition is being made on a slump sale basis, for a lump sum consideration basis enterprise value of ~Euro 413 million. This includes a normalised working capital of ~Euro 70 mn and a deferred consideration of Euro 28 million, payable at the end of 4 years, i.e. in FY30. The consideration would be subject to certain closing adjustments. Additionally, during the quarter, the Hon'ble Bombay High Court has upheld TI's ownership of Mansion House and Savoy Club trademarks ensuring continued, uninterrupted and exclusive sale under these brands."

What analysts’ suggest? According to Ravi Singh, SVP of retail research at Religare Broking, Tilaknagar Industries has been trading in an uptrend since April. Recently, the stock gave a breakout above its all-time high of ₹460. On the daily charts, it is showing strong upside momentum, supported by a notable volume spike, and remains positive toward the ₹600 level if it sustains above the ₹515–₹520 zone. With the RSI at 67, continued trading at higher levels with strong volumes could unlock further upside potential. “Accordingly, investors and traders are advised to buy above ₹515 for a target of ₹600-₹620, with a strict stop loss placed below ₹465,” Singh suggested.

“Tilaknagar Industries has rallied 50 per cent in the past month, rising from its July 11 low of ₹337,” said Sudeep Shah, vice president of technical research at SBI Securities. “The stock took support from its 20-DEMA in the ₹460-465 zone and opened with a sharp gap-up today. On July 29, it hit a high of ₹524, with RSI peaking at 89 before cooling to 60. After minor profit booking, it attempted to retest the ₹524 level but faced resistance at ₹520, triggering another round of selling. At that point, the ADX peaked at 70.75, indicating an overbought zone.”

Shah added, “The ₹520-525 range remains a key resistance. A decisive close above this could extend the rally toward ₹555-560. However, if the stock falls below ₹490, it may fill the gap to ₹476 and even slide to ₹460, where the next support lies. Traders should exercise caution before taking fresh long positions at current levels.” About Tilaknagar Industries Tilaknagar Industries, one of India’s leading alcoholic beverage companies, boasts a legacy of over 90 years. Established in 1933 by Mahadev L Dahanukar as Maharashtra Sugar Mills, the company has evolved into a key player in the India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) segment, with 21 manufacturing units across 12 states.