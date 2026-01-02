Time Technoplast share surges 5% on securing this approval; details inside

Time Technoplast share price today: Time Technoplast shares soared as much as 5.10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹197.80 per share on Friday, January 2, 2026.

At 9:45 AM, Time Technoplast share price was trading 2.21 per cent higher at ₹192.35 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 85,497.10 levels.

Why did Time Technoplast share price rise today?

The uptick in Time Technoplast share price came after the company received approvals from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) and TUV Rheinland (India) Pvt. Ltd for the manufacture and supply of High-Pressure Type-3 Fully Wrapped Fibre Reinforced Composite Cylinders of 2-litre capacity for compressed gas applications.

This milestone makes Time Technoplast the first company in India to secure approval for a variety of high-pressure gas cylinders. The company already holds approvals for Composite Oxygen and Breathing Air Type-3 Cylinders (6.8 litres), as well as Composite Hydrogen Cylinders in both Type-3 (6.8 litres) and Type-4 (150 litres) formats. These cylinders form part of the company’s value-added offerings, highlighting its focus on innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities. ALSO READ | Tata Motors, TMPV rally up to 4% post Dec sales; brokerages remain upbeat The newly granted PESO approval allows these cylinders to be used across a broad spectrum of applications, including hydrogen and oxygen transportation and cascade systems, medical oxygen and self-contained breathing apparatus in hospitals and emergency situations, as well as laboratory and metalworking gases such as nitrogen, helium, argon, and carbon dioxide.

The authorisation provides blanket coverage for the approved cylinder, underscoring the company’s regulatory compliance and commitment to safety. This development further strengthens Time Technoplast’s position in the rapidly evolving hydrogen and oxygen energy sector while aligning with the “Make in India, For the World” initiative. The company is also tapping into emerging opportunities in the drone market, particularly hydrogen-powered drones, which are expected to benefit from longer endurance and lower emissions. This approval builds on the company’s recent successful trial of hydrogen-powered drones, reflecting its strategic push to broaden the applications of composite cylinder technology across multiple industries. ALSO READ | Aadhar Housing Finance rises 4% after senior management reshuffle; details That said, the approval not only expands the company’s addressable markets but also reinforces its leadership in advanced composite solutions for medical, industrial, and green energy applications, driving investor confidence and contributing to the rise in its share price.