Aadhar Housing Finance rises 4% after senior management reshuffle; details

Aadhar Housing Finance share price today: Shares of housing finance company Aadhar Housing Finance were trading higher on the bourses during the week’s last trading session on Friday, January 2, 2026, after the company announced a restructuring in its senior management personnel (SMP).
Following the news, the company’s share price rose 3.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹499 per share on the NSE during early trade on Friday.
Although the stock later pared some of its gains, it continued to witness buying interest. At 9:59 AM, Aadhar Housing Finance shares were trading at ₹498.95 per share, up 3.45 per cent from the previous close of ₹481.40 per share. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 26,262, higher by 115 points or 0.44 per cent.
A total of 0.25 million equity shares of Aadhar Housing Finance, valued at approximately ₹12 crore, were traded on the NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹21,633.42 crore as of January 2, 2026. The housing finance company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹547.80 to ₹346.05 per share on the NSE.
The northward movement in the housing finance company’s share price came after Aadhar Housing Finance announced changes in its management structure. In a regulatory filing, the Aadhar Housing Finance informed the exchanges that, due to changes in its internal reporting structure, Shrikant Patil and Suraj Shetty, who were earlier designated as senior management personnel, will no longer fall under the definition of SMP.
According to the filing, Shrikant Patil, head – technical, ceased to be classified as SMP with effect from January 1, 2026, due to changes in the company’s internal reporting structure. However, he will continue to serve as an employee of the company. Similarly, Suraj Shetty, head – legal, also ceased to be classified as SMP with effect from January 1, 2026, owing to the same internal restructuring, while continuing as an employee of the company.