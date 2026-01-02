Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Aadhar Housing Finance rises 4% after senior management reshuffle; details

Aadhar Housing Finance rises 4% after senior management reshuffle; details

The northward movement in the housing finance company's share price came after Aadhar Housing Finance announced changes in its management structure

Aadhar Housing Finance share price

Aadhar Housing Finance Share Price:

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aadhar Housing Finance share price today: Shares of housing finance company Aadhar Housing Finance were trading higher on the bourses during the week’s last trading session on Friday, January 2, 2026, after the company announced a restructuring in its senior management personnel (SMP).
 
Following the news, the company’s share price rose 3.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹499 per share on the NSE during early trade on Friday.
 
Although the stock later pared some of its gains, it continued to witness buying interest. At 9:59 AM, Aadhar Housing Finance shares were trading at ₹498.95 per share, up 3.45 per cent from the previous close of ₹481.40 per share. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 26,262, higher by 115 points or 0.44 per cent.
 
 
A total of 0.25 million equity shares of Aadhar Housing Finance, valued at approximately ₹12 crore, were traded on the NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹21,633.42 crore as of January 2, 2026. The housing finance company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹547.80 to ₹346.05 per share on the NSE. 

Also Read

Punjab & Sind Bank share

Why are investors buying Punjab & Sind Bank shares today? stock up 5%

stock markets, trading

Bansal Wire zooms 10% on posting highest-ever sales volume in Q3; details

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex rise as HDFC Bank, RIL gain; Nifty Auto rises to fresh high

share market stock market trading

Time Technoplast share surges 5% on securing this approval; details inside

South Indian Bank share

South Indian Bank advances 4% on releasing Q3 business update; details

Aadhar Housing Finance announces update on change in its senior management 

The northward movement in the housing finance company’s share price came after Aadhar Housing Finance announced changes in its management structure. In a regulatory filing, the Aadhar Housing Finance informed the exchanges that, due to changes in its internal reporting structure, Shrikant Patil and Suraj Shetty, who were earlier designated as senior management personnel, will no longer fall under the definition of SMP. 
 
According to the filing, Shrikant Patil, head – technical, ceased to be classified as SMP with effect from January 1, 2026, due to changes in the company’s internal reporting structure. However, he will continue to serve as an employee of the company. Similarly, Suraj Shetty, head – legal, also ceased to be classified as SMP with effect from January 1, 2026, owing to the same internal restructuring, while continuing as an employee of the company.

More From This Section

Tata motors

Tata Motors, TMPV rally up to 4% post Dec sales; brokerages remain upbeat

stock markets, trading

Solid debut! E to E Transportation lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit

ITC stock trades near 4-year monthly supertrend line, show charts.

Chart check: ITC stock tests 4-year monthly trendline indicator at ₹350

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Resilient housing demand keeps top realty developers on FY26 track: Nomura

Stock to watch on January 2, 2026

Stocks to Watch today: Railtel, Sapphire Foods, Vodafone Idea, ITC, BEL

Topics : Aadhar Housing Finance Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Share price share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon