Stocks to Watch today: IndiGo, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, NTPC, Castrol Ind

Stocks to watch today, Friday, December 26, 2025: The NSE Nifty 50 may open on a muted note with a slight negative bias on Froday. The GIFT Nifty was 62 points, or 0.2 per cent, down at 26,111 as of 8:00 AM.

Investors, however, may look to limit losses amid gains in global equities. Asia-Pacific share indices rose in a holiday-thin trade on Friday morning.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI were trading 0.90 per cent and 0.61 per cent higher as of 7:44 a.m. The CSI 300 was 0.59 per cent higher.

Markets in the US were closed for the observance of Christmas on Thursday. In Wednesday’s session, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices hit a new high in thin trade.

In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks to watch today: Tata Steel: Stichting Frisse Wind.nu has alleged that Tata Steel Netherlands and B.V. and Tata Steel IJmuiden B.V are responsible for undertaking activities that are harming the people living in the vicinity of the subsidiaries, because of hazardous and harmful substance emissions. Tata Steel is ready to defend against the allegation. Castrol India: Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, and CPPIB have made an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in Castrol India at ₹194.04 per share. Vikran Engineering: The company bagged an order worth ₹459.20 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for a solar power project.

Ola Electric Mobility: The company received a sanctioned order worth ₹366.78 crore from the Ministry of Heavy Industries under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for financial year 2025. IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation confirmed operational stability as it now flies one million passengers every three days ahead of the holiday season. In a separate exchange filing, the aviation company said that it received a tax demand worth ₹13.28 lakh from the Punjab tax authority. NTPC: The company has commissioned the second and last part capacity of 13 megawatts out of 23-megawatt capacity of Solapur Solar PV Project at NTPC Solapur, Maharashtra. Commercial operation started with effect from December 25.

NTPC Green: The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited started commercial operation eighth part capacity of 69.04 megawatts of the Khavda-I Solar PV Project located in Gujarat under the central public-sector undertaking scheme Phase-II Tranche-III from December 24. The project has a total capacity of 1,255 megawatt. NMDC: The company has announced a collaboration with the Colorado School of Mines in mining, mineral processing, metallurgy, and related areas. Cholamandalam Investment: The company has allotted secured non-convertible securities worth ₹1,001 crores on a private placement basis. Gujarat Gas: Managing Director IAS Milind Torawane resigned with effect from December 24, consequent to his appointment as the Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department. IAS Avantika Singh Aulakh has been appointed as the managing director.