Analyst suggests buying CDSL, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Pharma: Check TP

Stocks RecommendationsBuy CDSL CMP ₹1,360, Stop-loss: ₹1,310, Target: ₹1,480
The stock has broken above its 200 DEMA with rising volumes in the last few sessions. The RSI indicator is rising to support the positive momentum.
Buy HEROMOTOCO CMP ₹3,940, Stop-loss: ₹3,820, Target: ₹4,210
The price has breached above a falling supply trendline on the daily chart and surpassed above its 50 DEMA. The MACD indicator is rising to support the up move.
Buy GLENMARK CMP ₹1,412, Stop-loss: ₹1,375, Target: ₹1,475
The stock has bounced up from a rising support zone on the daily scale with a surge in volumes visible to support the price move. The Stochastic indicator has exited the oversold zones to confirm the price reversal. (Disclaimer: These recommendations are by Ruchit Jain, head - equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)