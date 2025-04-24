Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analyst suggests buying CDSL, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Pharma: Check TP

Analyst suggests buying CDSL, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Pharma: Check TP

The stock has broken above its 200 DEMA with rising volumes in the last few sessions. The RSI indicator is rising to support the positive momentum

market, stock trading, trading

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks Recommendations

Buy CDSL CMP ₹1,360, Stop-loss: ₹1,310, Target: ₹1,480

The stock has broken above its 200 DEMA with rising volumes in the last few sessions. The RSI indicator is rising to support the positive momentum.    

 

Buy HEROMOTOCO CMP ₹3,940, Stop-loss: ₹3,820, Target: ₹4,210  

The price has breached above a falling supply trendline on the daily chart and surpassed above its 50 DEMA. The MACD indicator is rising to support the up move.     

           

Buy GLENMARK CMP ₹1,412, Stop-loss: ₹1,375, Target: ₹1,475                   

The stock has bounced up from a rising support zone on the daily scale with a surge in volumes visible to support the price move. The Stochastic indicator has exited the oversold zones to confirm the price reversal.  (Disclaimer: These recommendations are by Ruchit Jain, head - equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

 

More From This Section

Premiumhcltech

HCLTech Q4 deal wins boost outlook, analysts see limited stock upside

Sebi

Sebi bars Madhav Stock Vision, five others for alleged front-running

share market stock market trading

Powered by IT bounce, Sensex reclaims 80K mark for 1st time since Dec 2023

Havells india electronic fans

Havells slides 5% on cautious demand outlook; here are key Q4 takeaways

Wall Street

US markets bounce after Trump says he won't try to fire Fed Chair Powell

Topics : Stock calls stocks technical analysis technical analysis techical calls BSE Sensex S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY The Smart Investor CDSL Hero MotoCorp Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLieutenant Vinay NarwalIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon