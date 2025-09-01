DII buying streak: 25 straight months, ₹11.4 trillion and still counting

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) poured ₹94,829 crore into Indian equities in August, the second-highest monthly inflow after the record ₹1.07 trillion in October 2024. The move extended their buying streak to 25 consecutive months, surpassing the earlier 22-month run from April 2017 to January 2019.

Over the past 25 months, DIIs have deployed an unprecedented ₹11.4 trillion in domestic stocks. Of this, ₹8.8 trillion—about 75 per cent—came from mutual funds. In contrast, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out roughly ₹82,348 crore during the same period.

The surge has been powered by retail investors shifting from traditional savings into equity mutual funds, primarily via systematic investment plans (SIPs). July 2025 saw an all-time high of ₹28,464 crore in monthly SIP flows.

“What we label DII money is ultimately retail money trickling in through SIPs,” said DP Singh, deputy managing director and joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund. “The individual ticket sizes are small, but the sheer volume of participants makes the aggregate formidable.” Singh believes investors have internalised the logic of staying invested. “When markets correct, the same rupee buys more units; when they rebound, those extra units translate into outsized gains,” said Singh. Ownership landscape shifts The relentless buying by domestic institutions—including mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds—has reshaped market ownership. DII holdings reached a record 17.82 per cent in June 2025, overtaking FPIs for the first time in the March quarter.

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest bulletin highlighted the trend, noting that the ratio of mutual fund assets under management to total bank deposits has more than doubled—from about 10 per cent in March 2014 to 23.8 per cent in March 2024. This reflects equity funds’ growing role as an alternative to deposits for the middle class. Cushion against FPI selling Domestic flows have increasingly acted as a shock absorber against FPI withdrawals. Yet, many traders still view FPI flows as the primary determinant of price. In July and August, amid rising trade tension with the US, FPIs sold ₹54,463 crore while DIIs bought ₹1.5 trillion, with mutual funds alone contributing ₹1.02 trillion.

The differing investment trajectories kept indices under pressure. The Nifty fell 1.4 per cent, the Midcap 100 slipped 2.9 per cent, and the Smallcap 100 dropped 4.1 per cent in August. Market capitalisation on the BSE shrank by ₹6 trillion, though analysts noted the decline would have been steeper without DII buying. “Post-Covid, SIP registrations exploded. Once the money is in, fund managers have to deploy it,” said independent equity analyst Ambareesh Baliga. He expects momentum to persist as long as equities deliver returns over three to five years. On a roll Last time, DIIs pulled out money from domestic stocks was over two years ago Starting Ending No. of months August 2023 August 2025* 25 April 2017 January 2019 22 March 2021 July 2022 17 November 2007 March 2009 17 “Long-term investors have seen wealth creation in equities; the alternative of reverting to low-yield fixed deposits is not enticing,” Baliga added.