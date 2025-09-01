Home / Markets / News / DII buying streak: 25 straight months, ₹11.4 trillion and still counting

DII buying streak: 25 straight months, ₹11.4 trillion and still counting

DIIs deployed ₹94,829 crore in August, the second-highest monthly inflow, as mutual fund SIPs powered a record ₹11.4 trillion over 25 months

investment
The surge has been powered by retail investors shifting from traditional savings into equity mutual funds | Image: Freepik
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) poured ₹94,829 crore into Indian equities in August, the second-highest monthly inflow after the record  ₹1.07 trillion in October 2024. The move extended their buying streak to 25 consecutive months, surpassing the earlier 22-month run from April 2017 to January 2019.
 
Over the past 25 months, DIIs have deployed an unprecedented  ₹11.4 trillion in domestic stocks. Of this,  ₹8.8 trillion—about 75 per cent—came from mutual funds. In contrast, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out roughly ₹82,348 crore during the same period.
 
The surge has been powered by retail investors shifting from traditional savings into equity mutual funds, primarily via systematic investment plans (SIPs). July 2025 saw an all-time high of ₹28,464 crore in monthly SIP flows.
 
“What we label DII money is ultimately retail money trickling in through SIPs,” said DP Singh, deputy managing director and joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund. “The individual ticket sizes are small, but the sheer volume of participants makes the aggregate formidable.”
 
Singh believes investors have internalised the logic of staying invested. “When markets correct, the same rupee buys more units; when they rebound, those extra units translate into outsized gains,” said Singh.
 
Ownership landscape shifts
 
The relentless buying by domestic institutions—including mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds—has reshaped market ownership. DII holdings reached a record 17.82 per cent in June 2025, overtaking FPIs for the first time in the March quarter.
 
The Reserve Bank of India’s latest bulletin highlighted the trend, noting that the ratio of mutual fund assets under management to total bank deposits has more than doubled—from about 10 per cent in March 2014 to 23.8 per cent in March 2024. This reflects equity funds’ growing role as an alternative to deposits for the middle class.
 
Cushion against FPI selling
 
Domestic flows have increasingly acted as a shock absorber against FPI withdrawals. Yet, many traders still view FPI flows as the primary determinant of price.  In July and August, amid rising trade tension with the US, FPIs sold ₹54,463 crore while DIIs bought ₹1.5 trillion, with mutual funds alone contributing ₹1.02 trillion.
 
The differing investment trajectories kept indices under pressure. The Nifty fell 1.4 per cent, the Midcap 100 slipped 2.9 per cent, and the Smallcap 100 dropped 4.1 per cent in August. Market capitalisation on the BSE shrank by ₹6 trillion, though analysts noted the decline would have been steeper without DII buying.
 
“Post-Covid, SIP registrations exploded. Once the money is in, fund managers have to deploy it,” said independent equity analyst Ambareesh Baliga. He expects momentum to persist as long as equities deliver returns over three to five years.
 
“Long-term investors have seen wealth creation in equities; the alternative of reverting to low-yield fixed deposits is not enticing,” Baliga added.    On a roll                                                 Last time, DIIs pulled out money from domestic stocks was over two years ago 
Starting Ending No. of months
August 2023 August 2025* 25
April 2017 January 2019 22
March 2021 July 2022 17
November 2007 March 2009 17
    Market shield                                         So far this year, DIIs have pumped in over ₹5 trillion in domestic stocks 
  DII MF FPI
Jan-25 86,592 57,644 -72,677
Feb-25 64,853 47,934 -46,599
Mar-25 37,586 12,141 8,052
Apr-25 28,228 17,043 4,398
May-25 67,642 57,088 14,683
Jun-25 72,674 43,495 20,424
Jul-25 60,939 47,019 -25,623
Aug-25 94,829 55,376 -28,839
YTD 513,343 337,740 -126,182
Source: Sebi, NSDL; Compiled by BS Research Bureau  Note: *Still unbroken; MF data as on Aug 22, FPI as on Aug 28,  DII as on Aug 29

Topics :Domestic Institutional InvestorsIndian equity marketsFPI indian equitiesIndian equity market

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

