Zydus Wellness shares gain 4% post first overseas acquisition; details here

Zydus Wellness shares rose 4 per cent after its subsidiary acquired the UK-based Comfort Click Ltd. (CCL) for GBP 239 million

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Shares of Zydus Wellness rose over 4 per cent on Monday after the company said that its subsidiary acquired the UK-based Comfort Click Ltd. (CCL) for GBP 239 million, marking its first overseas acquisition. 
 
The packaged foods maker's stock rose as much as 4.27 per cent during the day to ₹2,104.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since August 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.5 per cent higher at ₹2,091 apiece, compared to a 0.45 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 09:35 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are at the highest level in over a month and currently trade at 32 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5.7 per cent this year, compared to a 3.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zydus Wellness has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,236.76 crore.  
 

Zydus Wellness acquires UK-based Comfort Click 

Zydus Wellness announced its first overseas acquisition, entering the fast-growing vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) segment with the purchase of Comfort Click and its three subsidiaries in Ireland, the United States and India. The deal has been executed through Alidac UK Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Wellness.

The equity value of the transaction is GBP 239 million, subject to customary adjustments under the share purchase agreement.
 
Comfort Click, which operates across the UK and major European markets, reported unaudited revenues of GBP 134 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 57 per cent. The company recorded adjusted operating profit of GBP 21 million during the period. 
 
Comfort Click has a diversified portfolio across adult, kids and pet nutrition. Its brands include WeightWorld, offering plant-based supplements, vitamins, minerals, collagen, probiotics and sports nutrition for adults. Maxmedix, a specialty gummy brand catering to paediatric nutrition and Animigo, which offers natural supplements and care products for pets. 

Zydus Wellness Q1 results

The company reported a 13.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹127.9 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, with some of its seasonal brands affected by shorter summer and unseasonal rains, besides higher expenses. Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹860.9 crore as against Rs 841 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Zydus Wellness is a consumer wellness company. Its portfolio includes brands such as RiteBite Max Protein, Complan, Sugar Free, Sugar Free D’lite, I’m Lite, Glucon-D, Nutralite, Everyuth, and Nycil.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

