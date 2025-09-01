Amanta Healthcare IPO opens today: GMP up 22%; should you apply or not?

Amanta Healthcare IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Amanta Healthcare opens for public subscription on September 1, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹120 to ₹126, the company aims to raise ₹126 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Amanta Healthcare IPO will close for bidding on Wednesday, September 3. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 119 shares. At the upper end price, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,994.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds for civil construction work and purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, and for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. CHECK VIKRAN ENGINEERING IPO ALLOTMENT HERE Ahead of the opening, Amanta Healthcare raised ₹37.8 crore from six institutional investors through an anchor book on August 29. The company has allocated 3 million shares to anchor investors at ₹126 per share. Bandhan Mutual Fund, Sanshi Fund, Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund, Aarth Growth Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Finavenue Capital Trust participated in the anchor round.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Should you apply or not? Anand Rathi Research: Subscribe - long term According to analysts at Anand Rathi, at the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 46.6x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹489.2 crore. "The company aims to deepen relationships with existing customers while building new ones by leveraging its formulation expertise and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. It also plans to expand its portfolio into new products, complex dosages, and increased capacities to generate additional business," the brokerage said. Citing the above factors, Anand Rathi said the IPO appears fully priced, and assigned a 'Subscribe – Long-term' recommendation.