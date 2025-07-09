Madhuri Kela's portfolio stock nears record high; zooms 95% from April low

Samhi Hotels share price today: Shares of Samhi Hotels hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹234.90, as the scrip rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

The smallcap hotel company’s stock is trading close to its record high level of ₹237.80, touched on February 27, 2024. It has bounced back 95 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹120.35, which it had recorded on April 7, 2025.

At 9:30 AM, Samhi Hotels share was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹231.50, as compared to 0.21 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled. A combined 2.07 million shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela held 1.69% stake in Samhi Hotels According to the March 2025 shareholding disclosures, Madhuri Kela holds 3.75 million shares or a 1.69 per cent holding in Samhi Hotels. Hotel sector outlook The hotel sector outlook for Q2FY26 remains positive, supported by a lineup of events and seasonal demand drivers across India. A cluster of long weekends in August (Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi) is likely to support leisure travel across leisure destinations, according to Elara Capital. Key events include Indian International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere at Mumbai (July 30- August 4) is expected to bolster business city room rates; and the Onam festival (September 5), which should lift demand in Kerala. Hence, the brokerage expects double-digit growth in RevPAR (Revenue per Available Room) for Q2, driven by ARR (Average Room Rate).

Meanwhile, India continues to witness healthy double-digit Y-o-Y RevPAR growth in Q1FY26, led by better occupancy levels. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities noted that the current performance is also supported by a favourable base, as Q1FY25 had weak demand owing to severe weather conditions (heat wave) as well as the national elections. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Going forward, the brokerage expects the strong earnings momentum to sustain, aided by industry tailwinds leading to RevPAR improvement and key additions – analysts expect 20-30 per cent Ebitda CAGR for most coverage companies over FY2025-28E. Valuations are full for most players, leaving stock performance dependent on higher-than-expected ARR improvement.