Madhuri Kela's portfolio stock nears record high; zooms 95% from April low

Shares of Samhi Hotels hit a 52-week high of ₹234.90, rallied 6% on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day, trading close to its record high level of ₹237.80, touched on February 27, 2024.

hospitality sector, hotels
Samhi Hotels is a leading branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India. Established in 2011, the company has rapidly grown to be a formidable part of India’s hospitality industry.
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Samhi Hotels share price today: Shares of Samhi Hotels hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹234.90, as the scrip rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. 
 
The smallcap hotel company’s stock is trading close to its record high level of ₹237.80, touched on February 27, 2024. It has bounced back 95 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹120.35, which it had recorded on April 7, 2025.
 
At 9:30 AM, Samhi Hotels share was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹231.50, as compared to 0.21 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled. A combined 2.07 million shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela held 1.69% stake in Samhi Hotels

 
According to the March 2025 shareholding disclosures, Madhuri Kela holds 3.75 million shares or a 1.69 per cent holding in Samhi Hotels.
 

Hotel sector outlook

 
The hotel sector outlook for Q2FY26 remains positive, supported by a lineup of events and seasonal demand drivers across India. A cluster of long weekends in August (Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi) is likely to support leisure travel across leisure destinations, according to Elara Capital.
 
Key events include Indian International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere at Mumbai (July 30- August 4) is expected to bolster business city room rates; and the Onam festival (September 5), which should lift demand in Kerala. Hence, the brokerage expects double-digit growth in RevPAR (Revenue per Available Room) for Q2, driven by ARR (Average Room Rate).
 
Meanwhile, India continues to witness healthy double-digit Y-o-Y RevPAR growth in Q1FY26, led by better occupancy levels. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities noted that the current performance is also supported by a favourable base, as Q1FY25 had weak demand owing to severe weather conditions (heat wave) as well as the national elections.
 
Going forward, the brokerage expects the strong earnings momentum to sustain, aided by industry tailwinds leading to RevPAR improvement and key additions – analysts expect 20-30 per cent Ebitda CAGR for most coverage companies over FY2025-28E. Valuations are full for most players, leaving stock performance dependent on higher-than-expected ARR improvement.    Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

About Samhi Hotels

 
Samhi Hotels is a leading branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India. Established in 2011, the company has rapidly grown to be a formidable part of India’s hospitality industry. The company’s portfolio includes 31 operating hotels with 4,801 rooms, located across 13 major cities in India and has an active and actionable growth pipeline. Samhi Hotels have strong brand partnerships and have leading India share of some of the well-known global brands. 
 
Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund GIC will acquire a 35 per cent stake in three subsidiaries of Samhi Hotels that together own Courtyard & Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru ORR, Hyatt Regency Pune and recently acquired Trinity Hotel in Bengaluru Whitefield. 

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksThe Smart Investorstock market tradingHotel sectorhotel stocksShare priceMARKETS TODAYS&P BSE SensexNifty50Indian equities

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

