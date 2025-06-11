Trent & 6 others to trade ex-date for dividend, rights issue on June 12

Dividend stocks: Tata Chemicals, Trent, and five other stocks will trade ex-date on Thursday, June 12, 2025, after the respective company declared dividend and rights issues. Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

Tata Chemicals has declared a final dividend of ₹11 per share, Trent ₹5, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments ₹1, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company ₹0.85 and Avantel ₹0.2, according to corporate action data on BSE.

A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.

Meanwhile, JK Lakshmi Cement has declared a dividend of ₹6.5. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid out to shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares. Rights issue Ethos proposed a rights issue of 22,77,250 shares of the face value ₹10 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹409 crore on rights basis. Eligible shareholders will receive the benefit in the ratio of 4:43 which means shareholders will get four shares for every 43 shares held on the record date. The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.