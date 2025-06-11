Home / Markets / News / Trent & 6 others to trade ex-date for dividend, rights issue on June 12

Trent & 6 others to trade ex-date for dividend, rights issue on June 12

Dividend stocks: Tata Chemicals has declared a final dividend of ₹11 per share, Trend ₹5, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments ₹1, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company ₹0.85 and Avantel ₹0.2

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks: Tata Chemicals, Trent, and five other stocks will trade ex-date on Thursday, June 12, 2025, after the respective company declared dividend and rights issues. Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

Tata Chemicals has declared a final dividend of ₹11 per share, Trent ₹5, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments ₹1, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company ₹0.85 and Avantel ₹0.2, according to corporate action data on BSE.  
 
A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.
 
Meanwhile, JK Lakshmi Cement has declared a dividend of ₹6.5. 
 
A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid out to shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares.

Rights issue 

Ethos proposed a rights issue of 22,77,250 shares of the face value ₹10 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹409 crore on rights basis. Eligible shareholders will receive the benefit in the ratio of 4:43 which means shareholders will get four shares for every 43 shares held on the record date. 
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.

Will investors be eligible to receive dividends, stock splits, or bonus shares if they purchase shares on the ex-date or record date?

No, they won’t be eligible for dividends, stock splits, or bonus shares if they buy the stock on the ex-date or record date. To qualify, one must purchase the shares at least one trading day before the ex-date, due to the T+1 settlement cycle in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty in green; United Spirits slumps 6%, GM Breweries soars 14%

Premium

Which consumer stocks to buy as RBI cuts repo rate, CRR, inflation eases?

Nomura bets on HDFC AMC, NAM amid strong AUM, operating profit growth hopes

Stocks to Watch Today, June 11: RInfra, liquor, Ireda, Maruti, AB Capital

Nifty guide, June 11: Outlook remains bullish; top breakout stocks in focus

Topics :TrentTata ChemicalsICICI Prudential Life InsuranceJK Lakshmi CementdividendDividend yieldsdividendsrights issueMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyStocks in focusstocks to watch

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story