Nifty guide, June 11: Outlook remains bullish; top breakout stocks in focus

Nifty key levels: Positional trend remains bullish with support seen in the band of 24,900-25,000. The 25,200 level could offer resistance

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:23 AM IST
Nifty View

Nifty continued its muted move for the second consecutive session by closing flat at 25,104. Positional trend remains bullish with support seen in the band of 24,900-25,000 for Nifty. On the higher side, 25,200 could offer resistance.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Buy JSW Infra CMP ₹311.65 | Target ₹350 | Stop-loss ₹279

The stock price has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart. The price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes. The stock price has been sustaining above 50 Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) and 200 DEMA. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable uptrend. Weekly Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is now placed above the signal and equilibrium line.

Buy Kajaria Ceramics CMP ₹1,062 | Target ₹1,128 | Stop-loss ₹1,000

The stock price has broken out from a bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, which indicates a bullish trend on all time frames. Weekly RSI is placed above 50, indicating a sustainable uptrend. Weekly MACD is also placed above the signal and equilibrium line.
 
(Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is CMT, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

