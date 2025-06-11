Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, June 11, 2025: Stock markets may open on a flat note on Wednesday, June 11. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 10 points at 25,171 level.

In the global markets news, the US and China have agreed to implement the Geneva trade consensus, after receiving approval from Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The development comes after the second day of trade discussions in London. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court in the US, on Tuesday, allowed US President Trump to go ahead with the reciprocal tariffs.

Back home, the Indian and US trade negotiators have "significant" progress in their latest round of talks, saying that the two sides are looking at early conclusion of the initial tranche of the trade pact.

Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE Markets across the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia, are up in the rage of 0.3 per cent to 0.6 per cent. Overnight in the US, key benchmark indices ended higher by up to 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today: Maruti Suzuki share price: A Reuters report has claimed that Maruti Suzuki has reduced the production targets for its maiden electric vehicle, e-Vitara, by two-thirds in the near future amid rare earths curbs by China. Ireda share price: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has closed its fund raising process via QIP, and has approved the allocation of 12,14,66,562 (121.46 million) equity shares to eligible QIBs at an issue price of ₹165.14 per equity share.

Liquor stocks: Share prices of liquor companies such as United Spirits, Sula Vineyard, United Breweries, Allied Blenders and Distillers have, reportedly, raised prices in Maharashtra after the state government approved a massive hike in excise duties on liquor and introduced reforms to tighten control and boost tax revenues. Under the new tax rates, the excise duty on Indian-made foreign Liquor (IMFL) will go from the present 3 times the production value to 4.5 times the production value. Aditya Birla Capital share price: As per reports, Advent International may sell 1.4 per cent of its stake for ₹856 crore. Affiliate Jomei Investments, meanwhile, has set a floor price of ₹237.81 apiece.

Vodafone Idea share price: Vodafone Idea will roll out its 5G services in Bengaluru starting today. This follows the company's 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh. Reliance Infrastructure share price: German-based defence company, Diehl Defence, said on Tuesday that it aims to strengthen the current relationship with Reliance Infra, in the context of Terminally Guided Munition (TGM) for the Indian Armed Forces, which was signed in 2019. The main purpose of the current Strategic Cooperation Agreement is to focus on the urgent supply of the "System Vulcano 155mm Precision Guided Munition" for the Indian Armed Forces.

Wipro share price: Wipro has extended its partnership with Metro AG, an international food wholesaler, by two years. Solarium Green Energy share price: Solarium Green Energy is mulling re-entering the business of manufacturing solar modules. The company aims to set up a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of ~1000 Mw (Megawatt) at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at an estimated project capex cost of ₹70 crore + requisite working capital. Popular Vehicles and Services share price: The fully integrated automotive dealership company has received a Letter Of Intent from Maruti Suzuki India to establish a new independent 'True Value' outlet for pre-owned vehicles in Bangalore, Karnataka.

RailTel share price: The company will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors on Sunday, June 15, 2025, to consider the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25. Avantel share price: The company informed the stock exchanges that Imeds Global Private Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has set up a facility to design, develop, and manufacture medical products at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam. Tolins Tyres share price: Sharing an update on its monthly production, Tolins Tyres said that it recorded its highest-ever monthly production of 816 metric tonnes in May 2025. This record includes 46,599 units (252 MT) of tyres and 17,714 units (564 MT) of Precured Tread Rubber (PCTR) — driven by strong demand and efficient plant operations.