TVS Supply Chain rises 7% after TVS Motor Company buy stake via block deal

TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares gained 7.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday (February 18, 2025), logging an intraday high at Rs 136.8 per share on BSE. The counter saw buying a day after TVS Motor Company bought 20,00,000 shares at Rs 128.86 per share in a block deal.

Around 9:23 AM, TVS Supply share price was up 6.79 per cent at Rs 136.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.10 per cent at 75,917.96. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,990.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 217.35 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 125.3 per share.

As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) block deal data, TVS Motor Company bought stakes after Allanzers Fin Net sold 20,00,000 shares at Rs 128.86 per share on Monday.

In Q3, TVS Supply Chain reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net loss at Rs 23.8 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 10 crore. However, its revenue for the quarter under review rose 10 per cent to Rs 2,444.6 crore as compared to Rs 2,221.8 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: TVS Supply slips 5% on incurring net loss in Q3 against profit a year ago The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 132.6 crore as compared to Rs 162.1 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 5.4 per cent as compared to 7.3 per cent.

Also Read

As per the filing, FY24 revenues and volumes had been impacted on account of various global macro economic uncertainties.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a part of TVS Group that specialises in providing end-to-end logistics and supply chain management services. The company offers integrated supply chain solutions to global and domestic customers across industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and retail.

Their services include procurement, warehousing, transportation, distribution, inventory management, and demand forecasting, ensuring the smooth movement of goods from suppliers to customers. With a large network of warehouses, distribution centers, and transportation assets, the company has been able to offer both domestic and international logistics services.

In the past one year, TVS Supply shares have lost 33 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.5 per cent.