Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE: Sensex up 121 points, Nifty at 25,910 in pre-market

Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: A favorable alignment of global and domestic cues is fueling optimism ahead of the Diwali Muhurat trading session. Global markets ended higher overnight as easing US–China trade tensions and rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut lifted sentiment across major regions. Back home, better-than-expected corporate earnings, improving macroeconomic indicators, steady domestic inflows, and moderating crude prices are expected to keep overall sentiment constructive.
Nifty and Bank Nifty Technical Outlook
The Nifty 50 closed at 25,843, now just 1.5 per cent below its lifetime high near 26,300. The index has managed to hold firm above 25,950, reinforcing its bullish structure with the next resistance zone seen at 26,000–26,300. As long as the Nifty sustains above 25,750, momentum is expected to remain firmly positive. Immediate support is placed at 25,600, followed by 25,500. While the previous session witnessed mild profit booking at higher levels, it appears to be a healthy consolidation phase rather than a trend reversal, with the broader setup still pointing toward a breakout attempt around 26,000–26,200.
Option data for the October 28, 2025 expiry indicates a balanced yet constructive undertone, with total Call OI at 10.82 crore versus Put OI at 11.19 crore (PCR at 1.03). Fresh additions show a bullish tilt, as Calls added 3.78 crore against 3.42 crore in Puts. Strong Put bases at 25,500–25,600 (around 1 crore each) suggest firm downside support, while Call build-ups at 26,000–26,200 (0.8–0.9 crore) define the near-term resistance zone.
The Bank Nifty has also maintained its leadership role, closing above 58,000 and retaining a strong bullish bias. The inverted upper-shadow pattern seen on the daily candle signifies profit booking after a strong run, yet the structure remains positive. A move above 58,250 could trigger a fresh breakout toward 58,500–59,000, while supports are placed at 57,850 and 57,550. Robust liquidity, healthy Q2 earnings, and rising credit growth continue to fuel institutional confidence in the sector.
View by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money