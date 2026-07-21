UltraTech Cement reclaims 200-DMA; chart hints at 10% gain hereon: Analyst

"ULTRACEMCO has shown positive momentum after finding support at its swing low of ₹10,700, following a correction from its peak of ₹13,110," says Muthuselvaraj.The analyst adds that the stock has now surpassed its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) placed at ₹11,820, suggesting that the rally may continue toward the ₹12,670–₹13,200 range in the short to medium term.The upside target implies a potential upside of around 10.3 per cent from current levels."Momentum indicators are showing strength, with readings above 60 and positive crossovers across timeframes, indicating buying interest. Overall, the stock maintains a strong positive bias for the short and medium term," the analyst explains.On the downside, Muthuselvaraj cautions that a close below the ₹10,700-support level could trigger a decline toward ₹10,350.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.