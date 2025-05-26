Sensex, Nifty favourably placed; these levels may shape market this week

SensexLast close: 81,721 Support: 80,980; 80,750; 80,500 Resistance: 82,460; 82,690; 82,900 In the week ahead, the BSE Sensex could gyrate in the range of 80,500 - 82,900 levels. Chart shows presence of support around 81,265, 80,980 and 80,750 levels. On the other hand, the BSE benchmark index could face interim resistance around 81,960, 82,460 and 82,690 levels. ALSO READ | How much upside can ITC stock see post Q4 results? Find out here The overall bias is expected to remain positive as long as the Sensex holds above 80,250 levels; below which the index can potentially slide to 79,200 levels. Whereas, a breakout on the higher-side of the anticipated trading range, can lead the Sensex towards 83,770 and 84,240 levels in the coming trading sessions.
Nifty 50 indexLast close: 24,853 Support: 24,550; 24,380 Resistance: 25,000; 25,200; 25,350; 25,800 Technical chart shows that apart from the 20-DMA support around 24,550, a strong support for the Nifty stands at 24,380 levels. Thus, the short-term bias for the NSE benchmark index is expected to remain favourable as long as the index holds above this support zone. ALSO READ | JP Morgan turns bullish on emerging markets; India among top picks On the upside, the Nifty needs to break and trade consistently above the 25,000-mark for further gains to emerge. The NSE Nifty 50 index can potentially rally to 25,900 levels, with interim resistance likely around 25,200, 25,350 and 25,800 levels, shows the chart.
