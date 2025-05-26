Sensex, Nifty favourably placed; these levels may shape market this week

Stock market weekly outlook: Technical charts indicate that the bias for the Sensex and Nifty is likely to remain positive as long as the indices sustain above 80,250 and 24,380, respectively.

Premium Technical chart suggests that Sensex may swing in the 80,500 - 82,900 range this week, May 26 - 30, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)