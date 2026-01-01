SML Mahindra hits 5% upper circuit on releasing December auto sales numbers

SML Mahindra shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹4,174.25 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its auto sales data for December 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY At 10:57 AM, SML Mahindra’s share price was trading 3.83 per cent higher at ₹4.127.75 on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 85,373.55. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹5,973.53 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹4,744.9 and a 52-week low at ₹1,030.9.

SML Mahindra December auto sales data

In December, the company sold a total of 1,044 units, among which 462 units were of cargo vehicles, and 582 units were of passenger vehicles. The sales increased 67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

From April to December, the company sold a total of 11,335 units, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y, from 9,593 units a year ago. In the same period, 3,820 units of cargo vehicles were sold against 2,770 units Y-o-Y and 7,515 units of passenger vehicles were sold, as compared to 6,823 units a year ago. That apart, the company’s board is scheduled to meet on January 16, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ending on 31st December, 2025 (FY 2025-26). SML Mahindra Limited (formerly SML Isuzu Limited) is a Punjab-based commercial vehicle manufacturer with over four decades of experience in India’s light and medium commercial vehicle (LCV/MCV) space.