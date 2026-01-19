Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Agricultural solutions firm Advanta Enterprises files IPO papers with Sebi

Agricultural solutions firm Advanta Enterprises files IPO papers with Sebi

Advanta Enterprises

Advanta Enterprises. (Image: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

Agricultural solutions company Advanta Enterprises Ltd on Monday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the proposed IPO will be entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 3.61 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component.

The shares will be sold by the promoter, UPL Ltd, and by the investor shareholders, Melwood Holdings II Pte Ltd and KIA EBT Scheme 2.

Currently, UPL holds a little over 64 per cent stake in the company, while UPL Corporation owns nearly 14 per cent.

As the issue is fully an OFS, Advanta Enterprises will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire amount will go to the selling shareholders.

 

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

