US indices rise as investors look past hawkish talk, await shutdown clarity

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, kicking off a potentially turbulent week on a strong footing as investors shrugged off hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official and weighed the impact of a looming government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 46,306.34. The S&P 500 rose 17.9 points, or 0.27%, to 6,661.58, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 121.2 points, or 0.54%, to 22,605.299.