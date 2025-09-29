Home / Markets / News / US indices rise as investors look past hawkish talk, await shutdown clarity

US indices rise as investors look past hawkish talk, await shutdown clarity

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 46,306.34. The S&P 500 rose 17.9 points, or 0.27%, to 6,661.58

Reuters
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, kicking off a potentially turbulent week on a strong footing as investors shrugged off hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official and weighed the impact of a looming government shutdown. 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 46,306.34. The S&P 500 rose 17.9 points, or 0.27%, to 6,661.58, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 121.2 points, or 0.54%, to 22,605.299.

Markets NewsUS stock markets

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

