CEAT upgraded to 'Buy': Analysts see Camso deal as long-term game-changer

CEAT latest acquisition, stock analysis: Brokerages have turned bullish on tyre maker Brokerages have turned bullish on tyre maker CEAT after the completion of its $225 million acquisition of Michelin’s Camso Construction Compact Line business, despite near-term integration challenges.

Analysts see the deal as transformative for CEAT’s positioning in the high-margin off-highway tyre (OHT) space, upgrading the stock to a ‘Buy’.

Nuvama has raised its rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’, with a target price of ₹3,335, implying 17 per cent upside, pointing at improved earnings visibility, margin expansion potential, and attractive valuations after the recent correction.

Nomura, which upgraded the stock on September 4 after the GST rate cut on tyres, has a more optimistic target price of ₹4,037 (20.7 per cent upside), underpinned by CEAT’s OHT ramp-up and favourable demand drivers in its core India business.

Camso strengthens OHT positioning CEAT concluded the Camso deal on September 1, acquiring two manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka, a global distribution footprint, and worldwide brand rights. Camso operates in compact construction tyres and tracks with a revenue run rate of $130-150 million at about 50 per cent utilisation. Nuvama said Camso’s 20 per cent share in premium tracks and 10 per cent in the overall segment will materially boost CEAT’s presence in global OHT markets. CEAT’s share of OHT and international revenues is expected to climb from 15 per cent/19 per cent currently to 21 per cent/25 per cent, accelerating its premiumisation strategy.

Nomura, however, highlighted that integration challenges could cap near-term benefits. Revenue contribution during the first 4-6 quarters may remain at the lower end of the guided range, with margins stuck in the low teens until operations normalise. CEAT also plans to set up a mixer/calender plant within 12-18 months to improve efficiencies. Over the medium-term, utilisation gains could push Camso's margins closer to 20 per cent, the brokerage added. Growth outlook: medium-term benefits visible Nuvama forecasts CEAT to deliver a consolidated revenue CAGR of 12 per cent and Ebitda CAGR of 19 per cent between FY25–28, with Camso adding incremental growth on top of a 9 per cent CAGR expected from the core replacement, OEM and export businesses. Ebitda margins, currently in the low teens, could expand meaningfully as Camso scales up and raw material costs stay benign.

Nomura estimates Camso will contribute ~8 per cent to CEAT’s consolidated FY27 financials, factoring in ~$165 million of revenue and ~16 per cent margins by then, with some downside risk during integration. What stands out is that as Camso ramps up, OHT contribution to CEAT’s topline is likely to rise to ~25 per cent by FY27 – the highest among peers. Valuations and domestic catalysts While the $225 million outlay will temporarily lift CEAT’s net debt from ₹1,900 crore in FY25 to ₹2,900 crore in FY26, Nuvama expects deleveraging to ₹2,400 crore by FY28 on the back of strong cash flows. After a ~15 per cent correction in the past two months, the stock trades at 15x/13x FY27E/28E P/E, which Nuvama views as favorable risk-reward. Its long-term target price is pegged at ₹3,900.