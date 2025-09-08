Last day alert! These 35 stocks go ex-dividend today; do you own any?

Shares of RBL Bank, Steel Authority of India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), and 30 others are set to remain in the spotlight during today, September 8, 2025 trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.The BSE data suggests that shares of these companies trade ex-dividend today, which marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, the investors who own the stocks before the ex-dividend can claim for the dividends. That said, it is on the record date, when the companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payouts.

Among them, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, and KDDL have announced the highest dividend among the said list of companies by deciding to pay a dividend of ₹5 each for their respective shareholders. They all see the record date on September 9 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said announcements.

Further, RBL Bank, and Steel Authority of India have announced final dividends of ₹1 per share and ₹1.60 per share, respectively for their respective shareholders, while Titagarh Rail Systems has decided to pay a dividend of ₹1 per share to its shareholders. They all see the record date on September 9 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said announcements.