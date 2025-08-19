Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Inox Wind sells ₹175 crore stake in EPC arm at ₹7,400 crore valuation

Inox Wind sells ₹175 crore stake in EPC arm at ₹7,400 crore valuation

Inox Wind's large and well-diversified orderbook of 3.1 GW, with a healthy order inflow pipeline, provides strong revenue visibility for IRSL

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Inox Wind caters to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Inox Wind Ltd, India's leading wind energy solutions provider, on Tuesday said it has sold a Rs 175 crore stake in its EPC subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd, to investors at a valuation of Rs 7,400 crore.

The post-merger valuation of Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd (IRSL), recently received no objection' from the stock exchanges, a company statement said.

Inox Wind caters to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors.

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) is a part of the $12 billion INOXGFL Group, which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy, it said.

 

IWL is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where blades, tubular towers, as well as hubs & nacelles are manufactured.

Through its other subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (earlier known as Resco Global Wind Services Pvt Ltd), IWL provides EPC services for wind projects and develops common infrastructure, including power evacuation infrastructure, for renewable projects.

Inox Wind's large and well-diversified orderbook of 3.1 GW, with a healthy order inflow pipeline, provides strong revenue visibility for IRSL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra bags NHPC order for 390 MW solar project, 780 MWhr BESS

Foxconn, Apple, iPhone 17, India production, China engineers, MeitY, Apple expansion, iPhone exports, iPhone 17 Air, supply chain, technology transfer

Apple rings up record run in India's phone exports amid US tariff threatpremium

Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota to set up ₹4,500 crore tractor manufacturing plant

Rahul Mithal, Chairman & MD, RITES

RITES targets ₹10,000 crore order book by FY26, eyes private sector growthpremium

Google

Table Space leases 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, to sublease to Google

Topics : Inox Inox Wind Inox Renewables Wind energy renewable power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon