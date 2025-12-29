Shares of Vikran Engineering Ltd. rose over 9 per cent on Monday, following Letters of Award (LoAs) from MP Urja Vikas Nigam for solar PV-based power plants with a total capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 9.5 per cent during the day to ₹110.3 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 24 this year. The Vikran Engineering stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹106 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:51 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company rose for the third straight session, rising over 20 per cent in the process, and currently trade at 7.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5 per cent since listing in September this year. Vikran Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,700.33 crore.

Vikran Engineering bags LoA from MP Urja Vikas Nigam Vikran Engineering, on Friday, said it has accepted letters of award from MP Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for setting up grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plants with a cumulative capacity of 45.75 megawatt alternating current in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh. The projects will be implemented under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeders Scheme as part of the PM KUSUM-C programme, and power generated will be sold to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Co Ltd. ALSO READ | John Cockerill rallies 7% after Ramesh Damani, Chetan Shah buy stake Under the awards, Vikran Engineering will act as the renewable power generator for the projects. The power purchase agreements will have a tenure of 25 years, with tariffs ranging from ₹2.75 per kilowatt hour to ₹2.80 per kilowatt hour, the company said in a statement. The contracts have been awarded by a domestic government entity and do not fall under related party transactions, the company said.