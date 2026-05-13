Vivo JV, export push seen driving Dixon Technologies growth despite risks

Consolidated revenue grew 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 10,500 crore in Q4. Revenue was supported by better-than-expected performance of the mobile phones division, but consumer electronics and home appliances segments underperformed. Operating profit declined 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 410 crore while margins contracted 40 basis points Y-o-Y to 3.9 per cent. Dixon’s adjusted net profit grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 200 crore.
For FY26, revenue grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y, operating profit was up 24 per cent, and net profit grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 48,800 crore, Rs 1,870 crore, and Rs 850 crore, respectively, while operating profit margin contracted 10 basis points Y-o-Y to 3.8 per cent. For FY26, operating cash flow (OCF) rose 55 per cent and free cash flow rose 185 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,780 crore and Rs 720 crore, respectively. The net working capital (NWC) position was comfortable at negative two days.