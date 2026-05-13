Vivo JV, export push seen driving Dixon Technologies growth despite risks

Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) major Dixon Technologies delivered Q4 FY26 results that beat pessimistic Street consensus, given the challenging environment. Mobile volumes were hit by weak demand and high memory prices. A joint venture (JV) ramp-up with Vivo is delayed pending regulatory approvals. Guidance is for flat FY27 base volumes (excluding Vivo and export volumes). In addition, the possible non-renewal of production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits could compress margins. On the positive side, profitability in components improved.

Dixon will hope to grow smartphone volumes with demand gradually improving while it awaits approval for the Vivo JV and for PLI 2.0, with a focus on mobile exports. It also hopes to accelerate the commissioning of the display facility in H2 FY27. Management said that, excluding Vivo, FY27 consolidated revenue is targeted at Rs 75,000 crore-Rs 80,000 crore, implying growth of 15-17 per cent. Margin pressure will continue with elevated memory prices, the end of PLI benefits, and other factors, but absolute profitability will rise.