Voda Idea stock ready for trend reversal? Analyst flags key resistance zone

Virat Jagad, technical analyst at Bonanza believes that Vodafone Idea stock is showing signs of base formation but needs to clear the resistance zone of ₹10.5-11 for confirmation.

Voda Idea stock can rally to ₹12 - ₹13 levels, if it clears hurdle at ₹11, says technical analyst at Bonanza.