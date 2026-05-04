Voda Idea stock ready for trend reversal? Analyst flags key resistance zone

Vodafone Idea (Voda Idea) stock surged up to 7.6 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹11 on the NSE in Monday's trading session following the AGR relief. In the process, the stock quoted above its 100-day moving average, which stands at ₹10.45, for the first time since February 27, 2026. Technical analyst at Bonanza believes that Voda Idea stock is showing signs of a base formation and now trading in a key resistance zone. "Vodafone Idea is showing early signs of a base formation after a prolonged downtrend, with the price gradually moving above short-term EMAs and attempting to reclaim the 100–200 EMA zone near ₹10.5 - ₹11," says Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.
Voda Idea stock chart
The analyst believes that a sustained breakout above ₹11 can trigger a fresh up move towards ₹12–13 levels. In case of a dip, Jagad sees immediate support for the stock placed near ₹9.81. Among the key momentum oscillators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above 60, indicating improving momentum, he adds. ALSO READ | 'Sell in May' not a good approach in 2026, says tech analyst Ajit Mishra "The structure remains a recovery play, so confirmation is key - stock price sustaining above ₹11 will be crucial for trend reversal, whereas failure to hold above ₹10 may keep the stock range-bound," explains Jagad. Meanwhile, in noon deals on Monday, Voda Idea had pared gains, and traded roughly 3 per cent higher at ₹10.53 levels on the NSE. Key trigger behind today's up move Following a reassessment, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) slashed Voda Idea's outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27 per cent to ₹64,046 crore from ₹87,695 crore. The company said in an exchange filing that this final amount will be payable with a minimum of ₹100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years from financial year (FY) 2031-32 to FY 2034-35. The remaining amount is to be paid in 6 equal instalments annually from FY 2035-36 to FY 2040-41, the company said. Analysts believe the AGR relief is likely improve the Vodafone Idea's ability to raise debt from banks and invest in its network. READ MOREDisclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.