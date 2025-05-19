Additional orders worth ₹572-cr pushes Bharat Electronics share 3% higher

BEL share price: Aerospace and defence company Aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) share price rose as much as 2.63 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹373.50 per share on Monday, May 19, 2025. Read Stock Market LIVE Updates Today At 10:40 AM, BEL share price was off day’s high, and was trading 0.65 per cent higher at ₹366.25 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 82,283.69 level. Why did BEL share price rise in trade today? BEL share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an additional order of ₹572 crore.

In an exchange filing, BEL, said, “Navratna defence public sector undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth ₹572 crore since the last disclosure on April 7, 2025.”

ALSO READ | Defence stock surges 41% in 1 week; zooms 142% from April-month low The major orders received include Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Data Communication Unit (DCU) for attack guns, AI based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment,jammers, spares, services etc, BEL revealed, in a statement.

BEL results

The state-owned giant delivered robust Q3FY25 results, reporting a 52.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated profit at ₹1,311 crore, up from ₹859.6 crore in Q3FY24, driven by strong operational performance and a healthy order book.

Among the top highlights of BEL’s Q3FY25 performance include a 39 per cent Y-o-Y growth in execution and a 330 basis points (bps) expansion in Ebitda margin/operating profit margin (OPM) to 28.9 per cent, surpassing analyst expectations. READ MORE

About BEL

Bharat Electronics, established in 1954, is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

ALSO READ | Data Patterns shares fly 9% as Q4 profit climbs 61% YoY; key details here With a strong foundation in defence electronics, BEL plays a crucial role in equipping the Indian Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force—with cutting-edge technologies.

The company specialises in manufacturing a broad range of military-grade systems, including radars, fire control systems, missile components, communication networks, and electronic warfare solutions.

Over the years, BEL has expanded beyond defence to serve sectors like homeland security, smart cities, e-governance, and cyber security. Its product portfolio also includes electronic voting machines, solar solutions, and advanced surveillance systems.

Notably, BEL has a robust export network spanning Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and the Middle East.