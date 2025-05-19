Monday, May 19, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zodiac Energy hits 20% upper circuit on Q4 results, dividend call; details

Zodiac Energy hits 20% upper circuit on Q4 results, dividend call; details

A combined total of nearly 0.34 million equity shares of Zodiac Energy, estimated to be valued at ₹1.1 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE before the trading was halted for the day

Zodiac Energy share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zodiac Energy share price today, May 19, 2025: Shares of solar energy player Zodiac Energy were in high demand on the bourses on Monday, May 19. The company’s share price rallied 19.99 per cent from its previous close to get locked at the upper circuit of ₹529.70 per share on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. A combined total of nearly 0.34 million equity shares of Zodiac Energy, estimated to be valued at ₹1.1 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE before the trading was halted for the day.
 
The northward movement in the company's share price came following the company's announcements of its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25), as well as a dividend reward for its shareholders.
 

Zodiac Energy Q4FY25 results

During Q4FY25, the company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed 66 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9.4 crore from ₹5.67 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY24), Zodiac Energy said in an exchange filing.
 
The company’s revenue rose to ₹171.3 crore in Q4FY25, up 61 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹106.6 crore reported in Q4FY24.
 
During the quarter under review, Zodiac Energy’s earnings before income tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹17.6 crore, double from ₹8.8 crore reported in Q4FY24.

The company’s Ebitda margin improved by 17 bps Y-o-Y to 5.5 per cent from 5.3 per cent.  ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today

Zodiac Energy dividend 2025

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share having face value of ₹10 per equity share (i.e. 7.5 per cent of face value) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. This recommendation, however, remains subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, said Zodiac Energy in the exchange filing.

About Zodiac Energy

Zodiac Energy is a solar energy company with over 30 years of experience in the power generation sector, offering comprehensive services that include design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of solar power systems. The company's portfolio includes projects for prominent clients such as the Adani Group, Sun-Edison India Limited, Torrent Power Limited, and the Reserve Bank of India. The company primarily operates from locations in Ahmedabad, Nadiad, and Lucknow.
 
Zodiac Energy has a market capitalisation of ₹14.13 crore on the NSE, as of May 19, 2025.

Zodiac Energy Share price history

Zodiac Energy shares, historically, have exhibited mixed performance. The company’s share price has advanced 15 per cent in the last one month, nearly 7 per cent in the last six months, while in the span of the last one year, the company’s share price has declined nearly 19 per cent.
 
For the year-to-date, Zodiac Energy shares have advanced nearly 4 per cent.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹816.50 - ₹318.80 per share on the NSE.

