Home / Markets / News / Voltas sees long build up: Here's a Bull Spread Strategy for the stock

Voltas sees long build up: Here's a Bull Spread Strategy for the stock

Long build-up is seen in the Voltas futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 7 per cent (Prov)

Web Exclusive
Nandish Shah Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 08:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on VOLTAS
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Buy Voltas Dec 28 Expiry 880 CALL at Rs 25.25 and simultaneously sell 920 CALL at Rs 12.7

Lot Size 600
 
Cost of the strategy: Rs 12.55 (Rs 7,530 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: Rs 16,470 if Voltas closes at or above Rs 920 on 28 Dec-expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 892.55
 
Risk Reward Ratio- 1:2.19
 
Approx margin required: Rs 18.000

Rationale:

>> Long build up is seen in the Voltas Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 7 per cent (Prov) with the stock rising 2.49 per cent.

>> Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of Sept 11, 2023 and Nov 12, 2023.

>> Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes.

>> Oscillator like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the stock.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Also Read

Voltas working to transform into a full-fledged home appliance maker

HCLTech strong on charts: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread Strategy

IndusInd Bank: Adopt a bear spread strategy for the August expiry

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye higher open ahead of RBI MPC outcome

Chart check: Wait for dips in Nifty FMCG; book out profits in Nifty Energy

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Vedanta, NMDC, IIFL Sec, Zomato, Banks, Auto

Ircon OFS kicks off; Doms IPO price band fixed at Rs 750-790 per share

Private equity major Warburg Pincus divests 1.3% in IDFC FIRST Bank

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VoltasF&O WatchF&ODerivative calls

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 08:07 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story